One Piece Chapter 1118 gives Bonney a power-up, but fans are not happy

One Piece Chapter 1118 sees Bonney receive a major power-up as she transforms into Nika, but fans are disappointed by this development.

As One Piece heads towards Egghead Arc’s climax, things become more tense for our heroes. Unlike other arcs, they have not one, but five incredibly powerful foes after them.

On top of that, Vegapunk’s message about the Void Century and Joyboy’s history has the Gorosei hellbent on not letting anyone get off the island alive. However, the Straw Hat Pirates have found some surprising allies, as Dorry and Brogy arrive with the giants to help them out.

But even the giants and the Iron Giant cannot withstand the Gorosei’s wrath. In One Piece Chapter 1118, they defeat the Iron Giant before Mars attacks the Elbaf ship. As the giants try to defend it, Bonney transforms into Sun God Nika after seeing Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation.

This is a huge power-up for Bonney, as Nika is shown to be the most powerful figure in the story so far. And even if she isn’t as strong as Luffy’s Nika, being able to transform into the deity’s body is still something incredible.

This instantly makes her one of the strongest characters in One Piece right now. But it also has fans questioning this turn of events.

Many believe that Bonney being able to transform into Nika is overkill. It was alright when she was revealed to have copied some of Gear 5’s moves. But now that she can completely become the deity, it diminishes everything Luffy has gone through to attain that power.

As one user on X/Twitter posted, “Luffy going through 1050 chapters of growth, literally dying to awaken his fruit. Bonney: ‘So I’m just gonna copy that and become Nika too.'”

Another added, “It’s actually sad atp. That sh*t was a**, and nothing can convince me otherwise,” while a third agreed, “G5 was supposed to be for Luffy only. He’s the chosen one, ain’t that the whole point of this story!!!”

A fourth commented, “It kind of feels weird that anyone else can use the power of Nika. I mean what’s the point to hype a single protagonist power that can be used by another.”

The full spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1118 aren’t out yet. So, there’re a lot of grounds for misunderstanding. What actually happens in the chapter and how Bonney’s transformation affects the story will be revealed when the chapter releases on June 23, 2024.

