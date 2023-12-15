It’s long been disputed which of Luffy’s crew reigns supreme. Now we have a definitive answer.

The Straw Hat Pirates, one of the most notorious pirate crews in all of One Piece, have come a long way since they first debuted back in 1997.

Being a pirate means that most of the crew members are pretty strong in their own right, including two members of the Worst Generation, a prince of the Germa Kingdom, a former Warlord, and multiple Devil Fruit users. However, some will always be stronger than others.

Now One Piece fans have decided once and for all which Straw Hat Pirate holds the title of strongest of them all. Let’s take a look.

One Piece: Strongest Straw Hat pirates ranked

Thanks to Goo Rankings, the biggest ranking site in Japan, One Piece fans were able to vote for who they believe is the strongest Straw Hat pirate. This is what they came up with.

10. Usopp

At number 10 is the sniper Usopp.

In infamous “God” Usopp is considered to be one of the weaker Straw Hats. Even Oda himself said “no matter who joins, he always wants Usopp to be the weakest” because Usopp is the only one in the crew who is closest to a regular human.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s not a formidable warrior. Over the course of the series, he’s racked up a bounty of 500 million Berries – which is no easy feat.

Abilities:

Almost unrivaled marksmanship skills, engineering, observation Haki, adept at lying, high durability, impressive speed, weapons crafting and artistic skills

Accomplishments:

Created the Clima-Tact, repaired the Going Merry, saved Syrup Village, burned the World Government’s Flag

9. Nami

Next up is Nami.

As an expert navigator, she’s an invaluable member of the Straw Hat crew and will go down in history as one of the world’s greatest pirates in all of One Piece.

We’ve watched Nami over the years excel in one-on-one combat and single-handedly take on some of the strongest members of other pirate crews, thanks in part to the Homie created by Big Mom Zeus. Although she might never be able to take on Monkey D. Luffy and his Devil Fruit Powers, she’s still a formidable pirate in her own right.

Abilities:

Expert navigator, experienced shipwright, Zeus-based powers, Clima-Tact usage

Accomplishments:

Defeated Ulti of the Beast Pirates, Freed Cocoyashi Village, Straw Hat Pirates’ navigator, took on Big Mom Conqueror’s Haki

8. Brook

For 50 years, One Piece’s Soul King Brook survived the Florian Triangle on his own after the death of his crew.

Thanks to his Revive-Revive Fruit, this happy-go-lucky skeleton was granted a second life, along with immunity to disease and a variety of soul-related abilities. All this, combined with his sword skills, extreme speed and musical talents means that Brook is capable of taking on formidable enemies.

Abilities:

Revive-Revive Devil Fruit, immune to disease, indefinite lifespan, extremely durable (for a skeleton), sword skills, speed, music

Accomplishments:

Copied Big Mom’s Poneglyph, survived the Florian Triangle for decades, capable of withstanding Big Mom conqueror’s Haki

7. Tony Tony Chopper

Next up is the adorable reindeer (and member of the weakest crewmate quartet): Tony Tony Chopper.

As another Devil Fruit user, Chopper is a strange mix of reindeer and human, which makes him far superior to regular reindeer in nautical combat – although he probably won’t be locking antlers any time soon.

His vast medical knowledge means that he’s one of the most valuable members of the Straw Hat Pirates crew, even if he isn’t one of the strongest.

Abilities:

Hito Hito no Mi Devil Fruit, physical transformation, multi-species communication, medical knowledge

Accomplishments:

Liberated Drum Island, saved the lives of his crew multiple times, and went toe-to-toe in combat against Queen The Plague.

6. Franky

We’re now getting onto some of the stronger members of the crew. Unlike the previous three, “Iron Man” Franky has more than proved his worth in battle.

With extra endurance granted by his metallic body, this cyborg managed to build himself from the ground up – a skill that serves him well as a shipwright. However, while the Vegapunk-inspired weapons installed in his body enable him to compete against some of the strongest combatants, he’s not invulnerable.

Abilities:

Cyborg body augmentations, high intelligence, engineering skills, battle tactical ability

Accomplishments:

Body enhancements from Vegapunk’s blueprints built the Thousand Sunny, Defeated Sasaki of the Tobiroppo, Learned the Blueprints for Pluton

5. Jinbe

You’d think that former Warlord of the sea and former captain of the Sun Pirates, Jinbe would feature a little higher on this list. However, the Knight of the Sea only comes in at number five.

Standing against the Yonkos and their commanders on several occasions, his physical strength is almost unrivaled. Big Mom Conqueror’s Haki had little to no effect on him, and even Admiral Akainu couldn’t kill him. Therefore, with his bounty of One Billion Berry, Jinbe comes right in the middle of this list as one of the strongest Straw Hats.

Abilities:

Armament Haki, Observation Haki, Fish-Man martial arts, Kairagi

Accomplishments:

Former Captain of the Sun Pirates, Former Warlord of the Sea, Saved Luffy, escaped Impel Down, defeated Who’s Who

4. Nico Robin

Originally as an antagonist in One Piece, the Devil Child Nico Robinson eventually joined their crew and established herself as one of the most frightening pirates on the Grand Line. With her Flower-Flower Fruit abilities, she can break the necks of anyone who goes against her before they have a chance to defend themselves. Terrifying, right?

As a result of her recent power-up during the Wano arc, Nico Robin is now ranked among some of the strongest pirates in the One Piece universe.

Abilities:

Flower-Flower Fruit abilities, high intelligence, Armament Haki, martial arts

Accomplishments:

Defeated Black Moria, survived the persecution of the World Government, translated Poneglyphs

3. Sanji

Next up is Prince of the diabolical Germa Kingdom, Black Leg Sanji.

As one of the younger members of the Straw Hats and a user of both Armament and Observation Haki, Sanji is capable of defeating many formidable foes. However, he also has a bounty of over One Billion Berries placed on his head – which is a fantastic accomplishment for any self-respecting pirate.

Abilities:

Armament and Observation Haki, Black Leg Style, extreme speed, high durability, augmented genetics, raid suit

Accomplishments:

Defeated Queen the Plague and escaped the Germa Kingdom

2. Roronoa Zoro

As a master of the Three-Sword style, the Pirate Hunter Roronoa Zoro is working towards being one of the greatest swordsman in the world. And we’re sure he’ll reach his goal, based on the epic victories we’ve seen across One Piece’s many episodes.

Just like Sanji before him, Zoro is also classified by the World Government as a member of the Worst Generation and has a bounty of over One Billion Berries on his head. Zoro coming in at number two on the strongest Straw Hats list should surprise no one, as he always rises to the challenge.

Abilities:

Armament, Conquerors and observation Haki, three-sword style, extreme strength

Accomplishments:

Controlled Emma, Scarred Kaido, bested King the Conflagration, survived Mihawk’s Training, survived Kuma

1. Monkey D. Luffy

And finally, to no one’s surprise, at number one on our list is the leader of the straw hats, Monkey D. Luffy.

With a bounty of Three Billion Berries, he’s not only one of the most wanted pirates in the history of One Piece, but also one of the most formidable. Who would have thought, based on his smiling face?

From taking down Doflamingo to awakening his Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, Luffy is so much more than his Gum-Gum Fruit ability. His powers make him immune to electric attacks and blunt force trauma, but he is still vulnerable to any attacks made with sharp objects like swords and spears.

Abilities:

Gum-gum fruit, Armament, Conquerors and Observation Haki, extreme strength and durability.

Accomplishments:

Overall leader of the Straw Hat Pirates, defeated one Yonko and four Warlords of the Sea, liberated countless islands

So, there you have it. From weakest to strongest, here’s how fans have recently ranked One Piece’s Straw Hat Pirates. Do you agree? Or do you think it’s still open to discussion?

