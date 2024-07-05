One Piece Chapter 1120: Release date & spoiler speculation

The One Piece manga has finally revealed Iron Giant’s powers as he breaks Warcury’s tusk, so here’s what you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1120.

In One Piece Chapter 1119, Gorosei confirms in that Bonney’s form is fake. Additionally, Luffy transforms into a giant balloon when Mars attacks him. Since he has already fought Gorosei, he knows they regenerate instantly.

Luffy forges a plan to send Gorosei flying instead. Luffy, Franky, Bonney, and Sanji do a combined attack and send Mars away with full force. As the fight continues, both Iron Giant and the transponder snail wake up, and the broadcast begins again.

Article continues after ad

The manga, which is still a few months away from the Elbaf Arc, shocked fans by revealing Iron Giant’s name. Not only do we find out his name is Emet but also that he made a promise with Joyboy, which he must fulfill in this era.

Article continues after ad

Since there’s no break this week, One Piece Chapter 1120 will be released on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1119 global release timezones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1120 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1120 will reveal the consequences of Emet’s attack on Warcury. So far, he is the only one to have done serious damage to a Gorosei. However, it’s unclear what caused this. Not only do they have instant regeneration, but Warcury has the highest durability.

Article continues after ad

The Straw Hats can’t escape to Egghead without getting Gorosei off their backs. Furthermore, Bonney quickly runs out of stamina after using Nika’s form for a few seconds. It’s unlikely she can take on that form anytime soon.

What’s more, Zoro and Jimbei clash with Nusjuro, but it’s unlikely they can do much damage together. Hence, in the upcoming chapter, the crew will again try to gather at one place and exit Egghead.

Article continues after ad

Spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date of the chapter. We will update this space once we have more information about One Piece Chapter 1120.

Article continues after ad

For more Straw Hats shenanigans, check out our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats. Also, look at why Roger Pirates didn’t act after learning the truth and the manga confirming Imu’s gender.