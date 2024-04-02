One Piece theory explains tragic reason Iron Giant apologized

With One Piece currently on a hiatus, there have been numerous fan theories going around. A recent One Piece theory explains the tragic reason behind the Iron Giant’s apology in Chapter 1111.

The One Piece theory which was posted on Reddit talks about the connection between the giant straw hat on Marygeoise and the Iron Giant’s attack and apology. According to it, the straw hat belonged to Joyboy and it has contained some of Joyboy’s will or haki for hundreds of years.

As Vegapunk tells Luffy and his group, the Iron Giant attacked Marygeoise 200 years ago. That’s because the “refrigeration system” that has been keeping the haki inside finally broke and woke up the Iron Giant 200 years ago, leading to its attack on Marygeoise.

The theory also says there could be two reasons behind why Imu kept Joyboy’s hat on Marygeoise. They kept it either because it contained Joyboy’s will or just as a memento. However, this theory makes it clear that the giant hat’s on Marygeoise because Joyboy was imprisoned there and eventually died in prison.

Shueisha

Another theory extending this headcanon says the Iron Giant was enraged by Joyboy’s enslavement and attacked Marygeoise to free him. However, it failed, there is no saying whether Joyboy was still alive by the time the Iron Giant attacked the Holy Land.

According to this One Piece theory, the reason why the Iron Giant apologized to Joyboy after waking up 800 years later is because it understood that it’d failed to save Joyboy. The Drums of Liberation that began playing after Luffy transformed into his Gear 5 confirmed to the robot that Joyboy is no longer alive and it prompted it to wake up.

Fans think now that the Iron Giant is awake and Joyboy is no longer alive, its loyalty would go to the new Joyboy: Luffy.