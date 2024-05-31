One Piece: How opposing beliefs are the foundation of Eiichiro Oda’s story

Beneath its cheerful facade, One Piece is a complex story that tackles thorny political themes, and is built on the foundation of opposing beliefs that neither pirates nor the world government are completely good or evil.

One Piece is a popular anime and manga series that tells the tale of Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams of becoming the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. In his final words, Roger declared that anyone who finds his great treasure, One Piece, can claim it for themselves.

However, being a pirate is one of the worst crimes in the world, and those who set out to the sea have bounties placed on their heads. When caught, they’re either executed or sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Marines are the seaborne military forces of the world government, tasked with maritime law enforcement and naval warfare operations. Luffy and most of the pirates chase freedom, but the Marines believe in justice over everything else. These opposing ideologies make the pirates and the Marines enemies. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

How Oda introduces the theme of opposing beliefs in One Piece

Crunchyroll

Centuries ago, during a period of time known as the Void Century, a Great War broke out between the ruling ancient kingdom and 20 smaller nations. This war destroyed continents and changed the world forever. While we don’t know all the details about the conflict, we know it ended when Joyboy, the first pirate in history, was defeated.

According to Vegapunk, the Great War was caused by the clash of opposing beliefs, although he could not determine who was right or wrong. While it’s exciting to learn more about the mysterious Void Century, the cause of the war isn’t all that surprising.

Looking back, One Piece has always blurred the line between good and evil, and Eiichiro Oda introduced this theme in a rather intriguing way. Take, for example, Blackbeard, one of the most important villains in the series. He and Luffy first meet in Mock Town, where they both eat a cherry pie.

Luffy absolutely hated it, but Blackbeard loved it. Again, they have the same drink, but this time their reactions are opposite. It’s clear the pair cannot agree on the same thing. While this may seem unimportant, the story hints at how there’s no good or bad side. We cannot come to our own conclusion unless we ‘taste it’ ourselves.

Rayleigh implies the same idea but in a much deeper context. As Roger’s right-hand man, he reaches Laugh Tale and discovers the truth of the world. He offers to tell the Straw Hats the truth. However, he asks Robin not to be hasty and to take one step at a time. He also wonders if the Roger Pirates and the people of Ohara were too impatient.

Knowing the history before their journey had truly begun wouldn’t have done Luffy’s crew any good. Therefore, the Straw Hat Pirates have to see the world and unravel the mysteries all by themselves so they can reach their own conclusions.

There’s a possibility that Rayleigh wants the Straw Hats to find a different answer so they will take action against the World Government instead of staying silent like Roger Pirates.

As Doflamingo said in his epic speech during the Summit War, “Whoever wins this war will become justice.” The Summit War was tragic, but it was also, in a way, a clash of opposing beliefs. One side believed in justice, and the other in freedom.

What will happen in the Final War?

Manga Plus

Moments before his death, Whitebeard says that someday, a person who will carry the history of all those decades on his back will step forward to challenge the world to a fight. He also declares that the World Government fears an impending war.

That war will engulf the world as soon as the legendary treasure is found. He then takes his last breath, declaring to the world that the One Piece is real. The Great War that took place over 800 years ago still hasn’t ended.

The Final War will cause catastrophes in the world as ancient weapons will be used, and Luffy will take center stage. However, once again, the Final War in One Piece will be caused by a clash of opposing beliefs. The upcoming One Piece Chapter 1116 implies that Fleet Admiral Sakazuki knows everything about the Void Century, but he still chooses to serve the World Government.

This gives rise to the possibility that other high-ranking Marines are aware of this, but they’re not acting against the World Government. Furthermore, the upcoming war will once again change the world, but there will be casualties. Vegapunk believes if ancient weapons are used, the world will sink. Either way, the Final War will determine who’s in the right since the victor takes it all.

Admirals and high-ranking Marines stand for justice and still choose to side with the World Government despite the atrocities this organization commits. Meanwhile, Roger Pirates maintain their silence because they don’t know if their conclusion is right, and they leave the fate of the world to the younger generation.

Additionally, Luffy, who inherits Joyboy’s will, is destined to stand against the ideologies of the World Government. The theme of the war is justice vs freedom, so only time will tell which side will emerge victorious.

