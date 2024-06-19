One Piece Chapter 1118 repeats old teaser and fans are unhappy

One Piece Chapter 1118 is living up to its hype, but the teaser is similar to an older chapter, and fans are confused.

The manga is finally delivering consecutive chapters after a while without. One Piece will release Chapters 1117, 1118, and 1119 without any breaks in between. This has been a rare occurrence in the Final Saga due to Oda’s busy schedule and health.

One Piece Chapter 1118 is already hyped among fans, as the previous chapter ends on a major cliffhanger. Gorosei finally finds out about the location of the transponder snail, and Warcury cuts off the broadcast at the worst time possible.

But some of the previews for upcoming chapters sound exactly the same, and fans have noticed. One Piece Chapter 1112’s preview reads: “The Five Elders are on a rampage! Can the Straw Hats escape their clutches?”

Meanwhile, One Piece Chapter 1118’s preview reads: “The Five Elders are closing in! Can the Straw Hat crew escape?”

While the words may be slightly different, the meaning is the same. These previews come from the editor, and the One Piece leaker shares them with the help of a translator. However, because it’s a long manga, the previews often end up the same as before.

One fan shares, “Editor’s note for Onigashima was ‘The act is nearing its climax’ every single week. Shamelessness.”

“These previews don’t ever mean anything, just vague, broad perspectives on what’s going on,” shares another.

Another fan writes, “You should know by now that previews are pointless.”

The elders are stronger than anyone the crew has ever faced. Even now, they haven’t taken any damage and are adamant about stopping the Straw Hats. Even with the giants’ help, defeating the elders seems nearly impossible.

