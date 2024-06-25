One Piece Chapter 1119: Release date & spoiler speculation

Vegapunk’s message begins again in the recent chapter, and we also witness Bonney’s Nika transformation, so here’s what you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1119.

Luffy has finally reached the Giants’ ship, but the villains are still on his tail. After regaining his energy thanks to the food Giants gave him, Luffy is back to his full power. Mars attacks the ship, which forces Luffy to take on his Gear 5 form.

Not only that, but he also encourages Bonney to use it, too. Since her Distorted Future allows her to take on any future she wants, Bonney takes the same form as Nika. However, the Iron Giant, which is still sinking in the sea, hears the Drums of Liberation.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Vegapunk’s broadcast is online again, but it still doesn’t reveal his message to those bearing the secret name “D.” The upcoming chapter will likely answer all questions regarding Bonney’s transformation.

Article continues after ad

Since there’s no break this week, One Piece Chapter 1119 will be released on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1119 release global timezones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1119 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1119 will likely continue Luffy and Bonney’s fight against Mars. Since Bonney cannot use her Distorted Future for long, it’s highly possible she will run out of energy in this chapter. According to hints from the leakers, that scenario will likely come true.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Vegapunk’s message is still continuing, and there’s no guarantee that Gorosei will be able to stop it again. The crew is about to escape the island since the Elbaf arc will begin in a few months. We might also see what strange presence Gorosei sensed from the giants’ ship.

Furthermore, the chapter will likely feature Iron Gaint again, which regains its energy after listening to the drums of liberation.

Article continues after ad

Spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date of the chapter. We will update this space once we have more information about One Piece Chapter 1119.

Article continues after ad

For more Straw Hats shenanigans, check out our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats. Also, look at why Roger Pirates didn’t act after learning the truth and the manga confirming Imu’s gender.