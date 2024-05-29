One Piece: Why didn’t Roger Pirates act after learning the truth?

Roger Pirates is the only crew in One Piece that has reached Laugh Tale and knows everything, but why do they stay silent on the matter?

One Piece begins with the execution of the first Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, 22 years before the current timeline. He acquired wealth, fame, and power in his journey and left his treasure, the “One Piece” — and in his final words, he said anyone who finds the treasure can claim it for themselves.

This drove countless pirates into the sea, which began the Great Pirate Era. The crew meets Silvers Rayleigh in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc and learns that he knows everything about One Piece and Void Century. However, Luffy doesn’t want a boring journey and would rather learn the truth by himself.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, One Piece Chapter 1116 continues Vegapunk’s message with more revelations that the world knows about the secrets of the Void Century. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Article continues after ad

Why didn’t Roger Pirates do anything after learning the truth in One Piece?

The Roger Pirates stayed passive after learning the truth about One Piece and Void Century because they knew the time wasn’t right.

Crunchyroll

One Piece Chapter 1116 confirms that only Roger Pirates have been able to uncover the entire truth of Void Century. In the Sabaody Archipelago Arc of One Piece, the Vice-Captain of Roger Pirates, Silvers Rayleigh, offers to tell everyone the truth. However, he asks Robin not to be hasty and to take one step at a time. He also doubts if his crew and the people of Ohara were too impatient.

Article continues after ad

Knowing the history before their journey even began wouldn’t have done them any good; the Straw Hat Pirates have to see the world and unravel the mysteries all by themselves so they can come to their own conclusion. Vegapunk says he cannot determine if the Ancient Kingdom was right or the 20 nations.

Rayleigh believes the Straw Hats will come to a different conclusion than the Roger Pirates. There’s also the prophecy that foretells a chosen one, most likely Monkey D. Luffy, will fulfill the ancient promise and bring about a profound transformation.

Article continues after ad

Roger Pirates had to await Luffy’s and Shirahoshi’s birth, as both are important for the future war. Hence, instead of acting against the World Government, they paved the path for the future generation. Roger asked one of his crew members to ask a question about One Piece during his execution.

Article continues after ad

His speech started the Great Pirate Era, just like he had planned. Crocus, the ship’s doctor, stayed near the Red Mountain and helped the crew reach the Grand Line properly. Additionally, Rayleigh is a ship-coater who helps pirates reach Fishman Island since that’s the only way they can reach the New World. Although they may be bystanders now, the crew will have a more important role in the future.

For more from Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hat Pirates.