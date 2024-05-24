One Piece Chapter 1115 reveals strongest swordsman — and it’s not Mihawk

One Piece Chapter 1115 proves that the title of the strongest swordsman shouldn’t belong to Mihawk or Zoro, but to another character altogether.

One Piece revealed some of the most shocking details about the Void Century and Joyboy in Chapter 1115. While those are the highlights of the upcoming chapter, the new chapter also shows one of the greatest feats of swordsmanship in the story so far, this time performed by one of the Gorosei.

Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro is one of the Gorosei and along with the other four, plays the primary antagonist in the ongoing Egghead Arc. He holds the title of the Warrior God of Finance and is the only swordsman in the group.

In One Piece Chapter 1115, Nusjuro demonstrates excellent swordsmanship when he cuts the entire Punk Records in half with one slash of his sword, releasing the Seraphim. This panel is beautifully illustrated and shows how dangerous a swordsman Nusjuro is.

This shocking show of skill is not the first from Nusjuro. Ever since his arrival on Egghead Island, he’s been efficiently dealing with the enemies and is proving to be the most dangerous member of the group.

Like the rest of the Gorosei, Nusjuro is also a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit user. While the official name of his Devil Fruit is unknown, it allows him to partially and completely transform into a mythical creature called Bakotsu.

Out of the five Gorosei, only Nusjuro wields a sword. The sword Nusjuro owns is also very special. He has a katana that appears to be one of the Kitetsu swords. Wielding such a weapon speaks volumes about his skills as a swordsman.

As one of the top authorities of the World Government, Nusjuro hasn’t seen fighting a lot of battles in One Piece. But during the Egghead Arc, he’s proven himself to be one of the greatest swordsmen in the world. Chapter 1115 proves that Nusjuro might just be the strongest swordsman.

While Dracule Mihawk currently holds the title of the greatest swordsman in One Piece, with Zoro aspiring to take the title for himself, it seems like it’s actually Nusjuro who deserves the epithet. However, by the end of the series, Zoro will get stronger and finally achieve his dream of becoming the strongest swordsman, leaving both Nusjuro and Mihawk behind.

