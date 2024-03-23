In the world of One Piece, pirates set out on new adventures to conquer the seas and find the grand treasure. And bounties play a huge role in their reputation as pirates. But who has the highest bounty in One Piece?

In One Piece, bounties are declared by the World Government through the Marines when a pirate becomes too well-known or does things that garner the attention of the World Government. In a way, bounties represent how much of a hindrance a pirate is to the organization.

Depending on the infamy and the threat level of a pirate, their bounty can rise with time. For example, Luffy’s current bounty is hundred times more than his first one, representing his rise as a pirate and a threat to the World Government. However, when the organization wants, they can freeze the bounty of any pirate, like it did with the Shichibukai.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Every major pirate character in the series has a bounty to their name. Powerful characters like the Yonko and their right-hand men are exceptionally high. But there is one character whose bounty exceeds everyone else’s in One Piece.

Who has the highest bounty in One Piece?

The character with the highest bounty in One Piece is none other than the King of Pirates himself, Gol D. Roger. Popularly known as Gold Roger as the general populace, he found the last island of the Grand Line and earned a bounty of 5,564,800,000 berries before he was executed.

The shocking amount speaks of his power and how much of a threat he was to the World Government. Whitebeard, his contemporary and another infamous pirate, also garnered a high bounty during his long career as a Yonko, yet failed to rise to Roger’s number.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

Before Roger and his crew went on their voyage to find the last island, he was already one of the most prolific pirates of his generation, feared by both enemy crews and the Marines. His role in defeating the Rocks Pirates alongside Garp in the God Valley Incident fueled his reputation further.

Article continues after ad

Roger had become so well-known to the world that the World Government deliberately popularized his name as Gold Roger instead of the actual Gol D. Roger. This was to hide Roger’s connection to the D family and prevent anyone from connecting the dots with his lineage and his status as the enemy of the organization.

Article continues after ad

There’s only one bounty known for Gol D. Roger. It’s possible that he got it after he and his crew found Laugh Tale and he became known as the Pirate King. However, there’s no confirmation to this. So, he might also get that whooping number before that, which is even more impressive.

In terms of bounty, the future King of Pirates is still ways behind the original Pirate King. But with the way things are going, Luffy will undoubtedly surpass Roger one day and earn the new highest bounty in One Piece.

Article continues after ad

Until that day comes when Luffy becomes the King of Pirates, you can entertain yourself with our other One Piece content like: One Piece: Who is the strongest character?, How much of One Piece is filler?, One Piece: 10 saddest character backstories, and One Piece filler list: Episodes & arcs you can skip.