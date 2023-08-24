One Piece: Why are Gorosei and Imu appearing so often?

Since the beginning of the Final Saga of One Piece, Gorosei and Imu are appearing much more than usual. Here’s why Oda is focusing so much on them.

One Piece entered its Final Saga last year, and since then, the number of times Gorosei and Imu have appeared is a lot more than they did in more than two decades. As the world’s highest authority, Gorosei never leaves Marie Joise, while Imu’s existence is kept a secret.

Article continues after ad

The fact that someone is sitting on the Empty Throne is enough to usher the entire world into chaos. People can never accept the fact that the entire world has been ruled by a mysterious person for over 800 years.

Article continues after ad

Gorosei and Imu are all working toward the same goal – which One Piece has yet to reveal. To achieve that goal, they’re looking for ways to recreate a devastating weapon such as the Mother Flame. Nonetheless, their frequent appearances are surely weird. Delve deeper to find out why.

Article continues after ad

Gorosei and Imu are expected to be the central antagonist of One Piece

Crunchyroll

Just a few years ago, several theories and speculations suggested Blackbeard was the final villain of the series. However, the hype died down sometime after Imu made their appearance. They are a mysterious person/entity that has been living for over 800 years and has some unknown but devastating powers. Therefore, everything about Imu fits the criteria of the final antagonist of a Shonen series.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, despite their status, Gorosei are the top underlings of the world’s ruler. They’re also extremely strong, so much so that someone like Sabo barely managed to escape with his life. Now that the series has entered its Final Saga, Oda needs to reveal dozens of unanswered questions to fans. Those questions are somehow linked to Gorose and Imu in One Piece. Furthermore, fans need to know about the main villains that Luffy will be facing off against in the Final War.

Article continues after ad

The fact that Gorosei and Imu are appearing a lot more than Blackbeard proves that the latter isn’t the final villain. Gorosei and Imu are planning something major, which can’t be good. They have enough authority to destroy the world if she so wished. Their actions of destroying the Lulusia Kingdom just for the sake of an experiment prove that they’re evil enough to trample on people’s lives without any hesitation.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime. Whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry | One Piece strongest character

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.