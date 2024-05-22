One Piece: Joyboy’s history explained

Joyboy existed during the Void Century and has a major part to play in the story, so what has One Piece revealed about his history?

Joyboy is one of the most mysterious characters in the One Piece manga. Although Zunesha called Luffy Joyboy after his Gear 5 awakening, another man from the ancient world once went by that name, too.

He was first mentioned in the Fish-Man Island Arc when Robin read the Poneglyph. She hoped to have some valuable information about the world’s history, but it was actually an apology letter from Joyboy to the first Poseidon.

One Piece has yet to reveal everything about him and his legendary tale. However, in his broadcast, Vegapunk tells the tale of a forgotten history where the main character is Joyboy. One Piece Chapter 1115 gives us the biggest clue about Joyboy’s history. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Chapter 1115!

Who is Joyboy in One Piece?

Joyboy was a young man from the ancient kingdom and the first pirate in the world.

Joyboy and Luffy share the same powers as Nika. It’s been hinted he ate the same devil fruit as Luffy. The World Government has been trying to get its hands on Hito Hito no Mi: Mythical Type, Model Nika. However, they reveal that some devil fruits have a mind of their own, so they can only catch it after 800 years.

However, Shanks stole it, and Luffy ended up eating it. Apart from that, the series has revealed the only three characters associated with him are Poseidon, Zunesha, and Iron Giant. While he regrets not keeping his promise to Poseidon, Zunesha, and Iron Giant have regrets about letting him down.

What happened to Joyboy during the Void Century?

The Void Century ended with Joyboy’s defeat in the war.

The series provided many hints to prove that Joyboy was an influential figure in the Void Century. He is known to have fought against the 20 nations — or maybe that should be 19, since Queen Lili most likely switched sides after the establishment of the World Government.

The Void Century ended with Joyboy’s defeat, and they did everything they could to destroy every trace of the records from 100 years. However, the World Government didn’t expect Queen Lili to scatter the Poneglyphs around the world.

Joyboy’s defeat ended up dooming the world, as it’s now ruled by a tyrannical and oppressive World Government. Not to mention the war all those centuries changed the world as continents began sinking

What is Joyboy’s first appearance in the One Piece manga?

Joyboy’s silhouette appears for the first time in One Piece Chapter 1115.

One Piece Chapter 1115 has yet to be officially released, but according to spoilers, a small panel features Joyboy’s silhouette. He’s squaring up against several people with crowns in a small panel. This panel confirms that Joyboy fought everyone alone. However, the manga has yet to reveal his face.

What is Joyboy’s first appearance in the One Piece anime?

Joyboy hasn’t appeared in the One Piece anime yet.

Although the One Piece anime has entered the Final Saga, it will take the anime a few months to adapt Chapter 1115. One Piece released Episode 1105 on 19 May, which adapted Chapter 1073 from the manga. Hence, the anime will need to adapt at least 42 chapters before showing his silhouette.

