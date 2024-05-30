One Piece Chapter 1116 teases fight between Gorosei and Iron Giant

The biggest fight of the Egghead Arc is coming, as One Piece Chapter 1116 hints at a future battle between the Gorosei and the Iron Giant.

One Piece is close to wrapping up the ongoing Egghead Arc as the Elbaf Arc release window has already been teased by Shonen Jump. As the arc is coming to a close, things are starting to get serious on the futuristic island.

In Chapter 1116, York finally figures out where Vegapunk has hidden the broadcasting Den Den Mushi and calls the Gorosei. It turns out the genius scientist knew that the World Government would try to stop his broadcast at any cost, so he hid it in a safe place with a strong guard looking over it.

Article continues after ad

The guard Vegapunk appointed for the broadcasting Den Den Mushi is none other than the Iron Giant. The huge ancient robot has been sleeping for centuries, awaiting the arrival of Joyboy. As it felt Luffy on Egghead Island, the robot finally woke up.

Article continues after ad

With the Gorosei bound to head straight for the Den Den Mushi to destroy it and stop Vegapunk’s message to the world, they will undoubtedly face their biggest challenge yet. The Iron Giant is finally awake and when it gets the enemies of Joyboy in front of it, it’ll no doubt lead to a grand battle.

Article continues after ad

So, there might be a Gorosei vs Iron Giant fight in One Piece Chapter 1117. It’ll be the first time readers will get to see the true power of this ancient relic from the Great Kingdom.

As Vegapunk revealed earlier in the arc, the Great Kingdom was scientifically much ahead of the present timeline of One Piece. This means the readers are in for a ride as the battle between the World Government and the Great Kingdom restarts for centuries.

While it’s obvious that Vegapunk didn’t know the Iron Giant would wake up when hiding the Den Den Mushi, it certainly worked in his favor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Aside from teasing the future battle between the Gorosei and the Iron Giant, Chapter 1117 also hints at a deeper connection between Imu and Lily as well as making a puzzling revelation about Roger Pirates not acting after learning about the Great War.

One Piece Chapter 1116 will be released on June 2, 2024, followed another hiatus next week. To get a deeper understanding of this wonderful world of pirates and Devil Fruits, check out our guides on the Void Century and Joyboy’s history, and find out who has the highest bounty in One Piece.