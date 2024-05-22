One Piece Chapter 1115 release date & spoilers: Joyboy’s past revealed

One Piece Chapter 1115 sheds light on the history of Joyboy as it was revealed Vegapunk knows a lot about him and Nika. So, what really happened 800 years ago?

The One Piece manga continues Vegapunk’s message in its recent chapter. The fight continues as Gorosei is unable to stop the broadcast. However, Vegapunk predicts a shocking future in which the world will sink.

Although he claims he cannot be certain about it, he reveals the sea level has already risen by one meter. It’s because of the weapon he created, Mother Flame, which has the capability to ruin the world. Doflamingo states that most cities in the world would be wiped out with an extra five meters of water.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Vegapunk also reveals he will tell the tale about Joyboy, a young man from the ancient kingdom who, like Nika, fought with a body that stretched and contracted. The upcoming chapter reveals more about the legend of Joyboy.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Chapter 1115 will be released on Sunday, May 26 at 7am PT on MangaPlus.

Here’s when One Piece Chapter 1115 will come out in your timezone:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1115 major spoilers

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1115 again features the world’s reaction to Vegapunk’s message. He says that poneglyphs are records of history that talk about a major war that took place in the blank century. According to Vegapunk, the war was a clash of two ideas, and he couldn’t determine who was right or wrong.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Mars knocks out some den den mushi with his Conqueror’s Haki. Meanwhile, Nusjuro cuts down half of the Punk Records in a single slash and frees the Seraphim. The broadcast continues as Vegapunk reveals Joyboy’s defeat marks the end of the Void Century.

Nonetheless, the gruesome war changed the world, and the continents that existed over a millennium ago sank when the sea level rose by 200 meters. The world they currently live in is only fragments of those continents. He also mentions that the war has yet to end, and the ancient weapons will play a major role in it. Additionally, the chapter also reveals Joyboy’s silhouette as he’s squaring up against people with crowns in a small panel.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We will update this space later when we have more information about One Piece Chapter 1115. For more from Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hat Pirates.