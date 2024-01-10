One Piece anime: 10 best upcoming fights in Egghead arc

The One Piece Egghead arc has just begun, and it’s already a fan-favorite – so here’s a list of the ten best upcoming fights.

The Straw Hats set sail for new adventures in the new world. This time, they will arrive in Egghead, a futuristic island with countless wonders. However, more challenges lie ahead of them on the strange island.

The anime has entered its Final Saga for a while now, and today, it officially debuted the Egghead arc. Along with a new art style, opening, and ending, the series is ready for its most exciting arc so far. One Piece will even add extra segments at the end of the episode. It starts off with Robin and Chopper.

However, we will see more characters as time goes by. Additionally, the story will include countless amazing fights. The arc is still ongoing in the manga as the battle continues. Here’s a list of the ten best upcoming fights in the Egghead arc of One Piece. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

10. Kuma vs. Sakazuki

Manga Plus

Starts in: Chapter 1092

Sabo and his fellow revolutionaries rescue Kuma from the enslavement of a Celestial Dragon. However, even then, Kuma flees to Mary Geoise and starts attacking everyone there. Fleet Admiral Sakazuki comes forward, but Kuma seems unstoppable. Although the fight is brief, it drops major hints about Kuma’s protectiveness toward his daughter, Bonney.

Even after losing his consciousness and memories, he instinctively tries to look for her. Sakazuki is a force to reckon with, and even after he attempts to destroy Kuma, the latter manages to flee from there and arrives at Egghead.

9. Kizaru vs. Sentomaru

Manga Plus

Starts in: Chapter 1090

Sentomaru is one of the few Marines with a flexible sense of justice. Although he follows orders like his peers, he can act independently based on personal feelings. He is dispatched on Egghead to kill Vegapunk under the Gorose’s orders. However, Sentomaru shares a history with Vegapunk and Kizaru.

Vegapunk saved young Sentomaru, exiled from his village, and gave a kid a job as a bodyguard. As someone close to Vegapunk, Kizaru watched Sentomaru since his childhood. Hence, Sentomaru does everything to protect Vegapunk, even challenging Kizaru, someone he calls his uncle. Although Kizaru feels nostalgic, he shows no remorse for destroying him.

8. Heart Pirates vs. Blackbeard Pirates

Manga Plus

Starts in: Chapter 1063

Blackbeard has been targeting powerful devil fruit users for over two years now. This time, he extends his claws to the fan-favorite character, Trafalgar Law. The Heart Pirates are led by a Captain with a bounty of 3 billion berries. However, they are no match against the overwhelming power of one of the worst One Piece villains.

Trafalgar Law is still held captive by Blackbeard while Bepo escapes to get some help. The status of other crew members remains unknown as well. However, since Blackbeard hasn’t killed Trafalgar Law yet, it seems he has other plans for the genius doctor.

7. Kid Pirates vs. Red Hair Pirates

Manga Plus

Starts in: Chapter 1076

Kid Pirates suffered a crushing defeat against Red Hair Pirates before the Wano arc. They didn’t even see Shanks before barely retreating after their Captain Eustass Kid had his arm chopped off by Benn Beckman. However, not learning from their lesson, they challenge Shanks and his crew again.

One Piece Egghead arc in the anime will feature Shanks using his first offensive attack, “Divine Departure,” the same as the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. The series will reveal that his monstrous power and Haki are not to be underestimated. After barely surviving the fight, Kid Pirates are forced to disband after handing over the copies of three Road Poneglyphs.

6. Garp vs. Blackbeard Pirates

Manga Plus

Starts in: Chapter 1080

Ever since Koby’s kidnapping, his fellow Marines have been worried sick about him. However, infiltrating the headquarters of Blackbeard Pirates is no joke. Blackbeard is feared not only by the pirates of the New World but also by the marine powerhouses. Garp takes the lead on Koby’s rescue mission.

Facing Kuzan and the other Titanic Captains, the veteran Marine finds himself cornered. Koby and the other SWORD members barely escape the island after Garp suffers a fatal blow. Sadly, his fate remains unknown to this day.

5. Sabo vs. Gorosei

Viz Media

Starts in: Chapter 1085 (Flashback)

After disappearing for several months, Sabo returns to One Piece and recalls the events in Reverie in front of Dragon and Ivankov. He listens to the conversation between Nefertari Cobra, Gorosei, and Imu. However, the only reason Imu showed their presence to Cobra was because they already intended to kill.

Sabo, who discovered the world’s greatest secret, instantly jumped inside the Pangea Castle when Imu attacked him. He even sent a powerful Fire Fist toward Imu without wasting a second. Just then, all the five elders take on mysterious forms and attack Sabo. Although Sabo took Cobra away from there, the attack was already fatal.

4. Zoro vs. Rob Lucci

Manga Plus

Starts in: Chapter 1093

The situation in Egghead only goes from bad to worse ever since the Straw Hats landed there. Even though CP0 suffered a crushing defeat, they manipulated the crew and attacked them when the island was under siege. Zoro easily fights against Lucci, who is using an awakened zoan form.

While the Captain is engaging the most powerful enemy on Egghead, Luffy’s right-hand man ensures that no enemy gets in his way. However, the battle stopped mid-way with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s unexpected arrival in Egghead.

3. Luffy vs. Rob Lucci

Manga Plus

Starts in: Chapter 1069

Luffy and Lucci clash fists after two years. Unlike the Enies Lobby arc, Luffy now has the legendary power of the Sun God Nika. However, it’s not just Luffy who has an awakened devil fruit. Rob Lucci has also significantly improved over a couple of years and can now use his awakened Zoan form.

However, Luffy’s Gear 5 even overpowered the mighty Kaido. Hence, it’s easy to imagine how the fight ended. Even though the manga hyped up the fight, Luffy easily defeated Rob Lucci, shocking his opponent with his overwhelming power.

2. Luffy vs. Kizaru

Manga Plus

Starts in: Chapter 1091

Luffy vs. Kizaru finally answers the almost two-decade debate of Yonko or Admiral being stronger. Unlike his humiliating defeat in the Sabaody Archipelago, Luffy stands proud against one of the Marine powerhouses. Since he’s a Yonko now, he cannot let a Marine get the better of him. The fight is brief but thrilling.

Especially considering their rematch after two years is on another level. Although defeating Kizaru isn’t as easy as defeating Lucci, Luffy still accomplishes it without getting too hurt. On the downside, he exhausts his stamina after using Gear 5.

1. Saturn vs. Everyone

Manga Plus

Starts in: Chapter 1094

Seeing that the Straw Hats and the others show no signs of backing down, Saturn suddenly arrives at Egghead. He uses a demonic form, which resembles a Ushi-oni, yōkai, from the folklore of western Japan. Saturn’s full powers aren’t fully revealed in the series. However, we at least know that making eye contact with them explodes his victim’s head.

The Straw Hats are already exhausted from the previous battle, and Saturn’s arrival only worsens things. The fight is still ongoing, and in Chapter 1103, Kuma suddenly arrives in Egghead to save Bonney from him.

