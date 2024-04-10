One Piece anime has a single episode that’ll be “impossible to match”

There is one episode in the One Piece anime that fans think will be “impossible to match”.

One Piece is known for being one of the greatest shonen anime as well as being among the most prominent mainstream anime with a staggering number of episodes. However, from its collection of 1100 episodes, fans think there is one in particular that is the peak of the anime.

According to fans, One Piece Episode 1015 is where the anime is at its best. They think it’ll be a very difficult task for the makers to surpass the greatness of the episode.

1015 is one of the most prominent episodes in the Wano Saga. Titled “Straw Hat Luffy – The Man Who Will Become the Pirate King”, the first part of the it features the continuation of Yamato’s flashback of his time with Ace and how Ace brags about his brother.

Article continues after ad

In the latter part, Luffy joins Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer against Kaido and Big Mom. The highlight is when Luffy calmly throws a ryou-imbued punch at Kaido, striking him down, before declaring that he’ll be the King of Pirates.

Article continues after ad

The episode is loved by the fandom because not only does it have one of the most epic moments in One Piece anime but the animation, art, and direction are all top caliber. Directed by the famed Megumi Ishitani, 1015 is counted as one of the best episodes of the anime series.

The most recent One Piece episode, Episode 1100 from the Egghead Arc, also generated a lot of hype because of how amazing the it was. Featuring the much-anticipated rematch between Luffy and Rob Lucci, the episode stole hearts with amazing animation and direction.

Article continues after ad

However, fans still believe that 1015 is superior to 1100. “1015 is probably nigh impossible to match soon. It had so much narrative payoff and threads that it’s too difficult to replicate it so soon story wise. Animation was there though,” writes a viewer on Reddit.

“1100 was good, 1015 was peak,” comments another user.

“1015 was the peak, succeeded every expectation…That episode United the pirate era. The bar is way too high. I don’t think any episode can reach that bar anytime soon,” is what another fan has to say.

Article continues after ad

1015 has become a bar to cross for the upcoming episodes of One Piece. It’ll be worth waiting to see whether another episode can surpass the beloved 1015 in the years to come.

Article continues after ad

One Piece manga is currently on a hiatus and will return on April 21. Until then, you can give yourself some One Piece treats with “One Piece: 10 saddest character backstories“, “One Piece: Who is the strongest character?“, “One Piece: Every definitive death in order“, “Who has the highest bounty in One Piece?” and “One Piece: 10 best villains ranked“.