Dandadan anime has one hilarious similarity with One Piece

One Piece fans have been left intrigued by one scene in the Dandadan anime, especially because it’s reminded them of one of their most popular characters.

Dandadan is one of the most popular anime of the year, with the first episode landing a huge audience. It was well-received by viewers, and fortunately, there are still 11 more episodes to come.

The story centers around Momo Ayase and her classmate Takakura. While Momo believes in ghosts, Takakura, a cynic of the occult, believes aliens are real. To prove themselves right, they make a bet, which creates a string of hilarious events.

One Piece fans have another reason to check out the new anime, as they’ve noticed one hilarious similarity.

Fans have pointed out that Momo’s walk in the first episode is incredibly similar to Donquixote Doflamingo, one of the most popular One Piece antagonists. In Episode 151, he is walking with Kuma in a rather strange way.

It just so happens that Momo, one of the main characters in Dandadan, walks in the same manner, and anime fans are intrigued.

However, while the scene is indeed similar to One Piece, one fan explained the real reason behind it, “That walk is actually derivative of the Japanese delinquent aesthetic. Pretty much every bully/punk character walks like this. Pretty famously Jotaro Kujo and Ryuji Yamazaki.”

Another wrote, “That walk is iconic! Totally gives off those vibes.”

“One of the greatest walks in anime history,” a third added.

