One Piece: How did Trafalgar Law become a woman?

One Piece has only recently begun the Egghead arc, but it’s about to feature one of the most shocking fights of the series, a battle between Trafalgar Law and Blackbeard. After their alliance was over in Wano, Luffy and Law went their separate ways. They made history by defeating two Yonkos in Wano before choosing their own paths in the New World.

While Luffy ends up on Egghead, Law encounters the most dangerous and ruthless pirate in the New World. The recent episode features the highly-anticipated fight between Law and Blackbeard. However, it’s odd how Trafalgar Law temporarily transforms into a woman.

As far as we know, his devil fruit doesn’t have such ability, nor does he have a reason to transform himself while fighting for his life. Delve deeper to find how one of the most dangerous pirates in the New World, Trafalgar Law, is transformed into a woman in the recent One Piece episode.

How is Trafalgar Law transformed into a woman in One Piece Episode 1093?

Doc Q, one of the Ten Titanic Captains, uses his Sick-Sick Fruit to infect Law and others in his crew with the feminization disease. The devil fruit allows the user to create diseases that can hinder an opponent. The diseases can take numerous forms and have a variety of results, including one that transforms males into females.

They are also contagious, which allows them to spread among opponents. The effective range of this force appears to be fairly broad, as Law and his crew were still impacted despite plunging far beneath the water in their submarine. The user can also identify when his power is being countered.

Contrary to the serious situation, Law’s crew mates complimented his appearance, getting scolded by their captain. As Law sees his crew getting affected by Doc Q’s powers, he reveals that his fight with the Yonkos has taught him that one can counter devil fruit powers by using a great amount of haki. Law easily transforms into his original appearance.

Doc Q isn’t surprised since he knows Law’s enormous bounty of 3 billion means he’s extremely strong. He also reveals that his Sick-Sick Fruit isn’t different from other diseases. As long as someone can discover an antibody, it’s not long before everyone is cured. He also jokingly calls this technique the “Ma-Lady Transformation Plague.”

