One Piece: What if Kaido went to Marineford?

The ever expanding world of One Piece has fans coming up with all sorts of headcanons on a regular basis — and a recent theory revolves around what would happen if Kaido went to Marineford during the Paramount War.

The Marineford Arc is often considered as one of the best arcs of One Piece. The central plot of this arc focuses on the imminent execution of Luffy’s sworn brother, Portgas D. Ace, and the war between the Marines and the Whitebeard Pirates at the Marine headquarters. It is remembered for its intense fight scenes and the heartbreaking death of Ace.

The arc is also famous for the appearance of Shanks in the middle of the war after he stopped Kaido from coming to Marineford offscreen. Years after, now One Piece fans are wondering if the result of the war would’ve changed if Kaido did reach the Marine headquarters without any interference.

Many viewers are expressing their opinion on the what-if scenario. A lot of people believe Kaido would’ve saved Ace if he came to Marineford. Their reason behind this theory is that Ace was a prominent name in the younger generation of pirates and Kaido might’ve thought him as Joyboy. It’s already a known fact that Kaido knew about Joyboy, so there is a possibility of this theory.

Crunchyroll

However, there are also plenty of loopholes as one fan pointed out on Reddit, “That’s a nice head cannon and all, but Kaido wanted to be Joyboy or surpass him, not serve or save him. And if Kaido needs to save Joyboy, then it isn’t Joyboy to him. The story outright says Kaido went there for Whitebeard’s head, even though I doubt he’d be friendly to the Marines either. Kaido wouldn’t exactly be kosher with Ace after what he pulled at Wano.”

There are also some who think while Kaido might not have cared about Ace, he still would’ve joined Whitebeard’s side despite originally heading to Marineford to kill him. The reason they give is that Whitebeard Pirates were at a disadvantage during the war and Kaido would’ve wanted an exciting fight. So, he’d take the opportunity to obliterate the stronger side.

Another section of viewers theorize that since Ace once attacked Onigashima, Kaido would want to take Ace’s head if he went to Marineford. He wouldn’t join any side and just attack Ace, starting a three-way war with the Marines and the Whitebeard Pirates.

A lot of these theories are very interesting and quite plausible. They’re also inspiring other One Piece fans to make headcanons about what might’ve happened if Kaido went to Marineford.