One Piece: Can Luffy use Gear 5 at will?

Luffy uses Gear 5 in One Piece 1100 for the second time – does that mean he can use it well?

In One Piece, Gorosei calls Luffy’s devil fruit “the most ridiculous power in the world.” The series built up Luffy’s powers for over two decades as it transforms from an ordinary Paramecia-type to a mythical Zoan fruit. The power is so dangerous that the World Government hid its existence for several centuries.

Whether it’s Shanks’ meticulous planning or fate, it ends up in Luffy’s hands. No one knew the real name of his Gum-Gum Fruit is actually Human Human Fruit, Mythical Type, Model: Nika. The anime show debuted Luffy’s new form last year, which took the internet by storm.

Now, several months later, Luffy took on this form again. His opponent this time is Rob Lucci, someone he defeated Enies Lobby. Lucci and the other CP0 agent are in Egghead to kill Vegapunk on Gorosei’s orders. Luffy sees an injured Atlas and gets enraged enough to take on the devastating form that defeated the King of the Beasts, Kaido.

Can Luffy transform into Gear 5 at will in One Piece?

Yes, Luffy can use Gear 5 at will. He knows how to adjust his heartbeat and then take on the form of a literal god, Nika. However, he doesn’t know who the Sun God Nika is. Luffy instinctively knows what triggers his transformation. In the recent episode, he gets angry after seeing Atlas injured and adjusts his heartbeat to match the Drums of Liberation.

Since he doesn’t have an inner monologue, it’s unclear what exactly he thinks of this power. After all, the sudden awakening was just as shocking to him as it was for his fans. However, when Bonney asks him about his transformation, he tells her that’s how he looks like when he’s free.

Luffy’s brief interpretation of his power makes sense, especially considering the devil fruit’s true history. His Paramecia-type Gomu Gomu no Mi transforms into a Mythical Zoan-type Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika after awakening.

Nika was a mythical warrior who had been revered as the Sun God by slaves since ancient times. Dr Vegapunk claims that Nika’s existence is only mentioned in the most ancient books and is otherwise missing from more recent writings.

