Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 confirms fan-favorite character’s return after Shibuya

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 spoilers confirm that a fan-favorite character has returned for the first time since their tragic disappearance in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen lives up to its reputation of dark Shonen, as it features tragedy after tragedy. The Shibuya Incident Arc is where the Jujutsu world went into chaos and never recovered, but it’s also one of the most popular arcs of the series, not just because of the incredible fights but also because of its shocking moments.

Kenjaku successfully seals Gojo inside the Prison Realm, and all hell breaks loose when the sorcerers realize they are too weak to fight the villains. However, anime-only fans haven’t seen the worst yet.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc features the battle against the King of Curses, but no one has been able to defeat him yet. While Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 is the most tragic chapter yet, it also brings back a beloved character we haven’t seen since Shibuya. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259.

According to the spoilers, Aoi Todo joins the battlefield in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259.

Aoi Todo has always been a fan-favorite character in Jujutsu Kaisen, but he disappeared after the Shibuya Incident Arc. Just when Yuji broke down and gave up fighting, Todo came and pulled him up. The duo fights Mahito, and Todo helps Yuji defeat the villain.

However, he never appears again after his final act of applause before confirming he cannot use his Boogie Woogie again. Jujutsu Kaisen never mentioned anything about Todo until Chapter 259. Just when Choso dies and Yuji tries to find everyone else, Todo makes an unexpected appearance.

In a brief flashback, Mei Mei and Todo discuss how to save people trapped inside Sukuna’s domain. The plan relies on both their techniques. However, Todo is unsure if his Boogie Woogie will work. Still, he can feel his Cursed Technique, so he’s ready to try it. Nonetheless, he could not move Choso and Yuji out of the domain on time.

Yuji is worried about others, but Todo only says that the other sorcerers are “probably alright” — even so, that’s enough for Yuji to be encouraged and continue fighting. The chapter ends with Yuji and Todo charging towards Sukuna. The upcoming chapter will feature the fight and reveal more about the sorcerer’s plans.

If you want to know more about the upcoming chapter, you can check out the release date and full spoilers for Chapter 259.