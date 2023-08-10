Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: The Shibuya Incident arc complete schedule explained

Even though Gojo’s Past arc has ended, it seems there’s still a long way to go before fans can watch the Shibuya Incident arc. Here’s the complete schedule for the highly anticipated arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 makes its grand premiere with Gojo’s Past arc. The series features the younger days of fan-favorite characters and the incident that ruined everything for Geto and even Gojo.

However, even more than the flashback arc, Shibuya Incident is going to be more intense as it will feature the villains finally executing their plans. As the truth about Geto comes to light, Gojo will find himself in trouble with the villains.

The series will take a three-week break after the flashback arc is complete, much to the fans’ disappointment. Jujutsu Kaisen will cover the entire Shibuya Incident arc in 18 episodes. Here’s a look at its complete schedule.

The schedule of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

The hidden Inventory/Premature arc will be adapted into five episodes and will run from 6 July to 3 August. The series will air recap episodes for two consecutive weeks. The flashback arc recap will air on 10 August, while the series will broadcast the recap of Season 1 on 17 August. Meanwhile, 24 August will be a break due to other programming.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:

31 August – Episode 6

7 September – Episode 7

14 September – Episode 8

21 September 2023 – Episode 9

28 September 2023 – Episode 10

5 October 2023 – Episode 11

12 October 2023 – Episode 12

19 October 2023 – Episode 13

26 October 2023 – Episode 14

2 November 2023 – Episode 15

9 November 2023 – Episode 16

16 November 2023 – Episode 17

23 November 2023 – Episode 18

30 November 2023 – Episode 19

7 December 2023 – Episode 20

14 December 2023 – Episode 21

21 December 2023 – Episode 22

28 December 2023 – Episode 23

The Shibuya Incident arc will feature the tragedy of 31 October. It was already foreshadowed in the first season, as fans know Pseudo-Geto plans to seal Gojo and get Sukuna on his side. The arc is 58 chapters long and is the most devastating in the series.

