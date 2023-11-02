What time does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episodes air on Crunchyroll?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently featuring the Shibuya Incident arc – so here’s what time new episodes drop on Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most popular series of the year, which adapts Gojo’s Past arc and the Shibuya Incident arc from the manga. The series instantly captured fans’ hearts with its captivating art style and incredible plot line.

Nonetheless, JJK is still a dark Shonen series. Season 2 is even sadder as countless tragedies take place in both arcs. The Shibuya Incident arc is yet to be over, and we’ve already seen so many heart-wrenching moments.

The series is scheduled for 23 episodes. New Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episodes drop every week, so delve deeper to find out what time they drop on Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 new episodes release time on Crunchyroll

The series broadcasts new episodes in Japan at 12:00 a.m. JST every Thursday.

The episodes are available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident arc synopsis and trailer

The arc will feature the tragedy of 31 October. It was already foreshadowed in the first season, as fans know Pseudo-Geto plans to seal Gojo and get Sukuna on his side. The arc is 58 chapters long and is the most devastating in the series.

According to MyAnimeList, the synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya arc is, “Students and sorcerers are the frontline defense against the rising number of high-level curses born from humans’ negative emotions. As the entities grow in power, their self-awareness and ambition increase, too.

The curses unite for the common goal of eradicating humans and creating a world of only cursed energy users led by a dangerous, ancient cursed spirit. To dispose of their greatest obstacle—the strongest sorcerer, Gojo—they orchestrate an attack at Shibuya Station on Halloween. Dividing into teams, the sorcerers enter the fight prepared to risk everything to protect the innocent and their own kind.”

