Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 spoilers revealed: Gojo in a tough spot

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 will feature another heated battle as the battle draws near its end. Here are the release date and major spoilers.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in its last stretch, featuring the battle between Gojo and Sukuna. Just when Gojo knocks out the King of Curses, Mahoraga appears from the shadows after adapting to Gojo’s Infinity.

In the recent chapter, Gojo is forced to fight against three opponents: Mahoraga, Sukuna, and a new Shikigami born after merging Nue and Totality. Even in a dire situation, Gojo had a hidden trump card all along.

Article continues after ad

As always, the chapter ends on a cliffhanger, where Gojo reveals the name of his ultimate move, “Unlimited Hollow Technique.” Delver deeper to find out the release date and major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234.

Article continues after ad

Since there won’t be any break this week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 is expected to be released on September 3, 2023, at 12am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 spoilers: What will happen?

Viz

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234 begins with Yuta trying to interfere in the fight, but Kashimo stops him. Hakari also agrees with Kashimo, saying Gojo only wants them to interfere when the latter is weaker than his students. Furthermore, there’s a chance Sukuna is hiding a trump card.

It seems Gojo has yet to use his “Unlimited Hollow Technique,” as he is fighting the three using normal methods. Since Agito hasn’t adapted to his Infinity, Gojo decides to destroy the Shikigami in one blow, just like Mahoraga.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Mahoraga’s wheel takes another spin and slashes off Gojo’s arm. Everyone panics seeing this, especially Shoko, who remarks that Gojo isn’t healing himself. Sukuna kicks Gojo toward Agito, but the strongest sorcerer alive simply shows a maniac smile while using his “Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

He says that Agito was never worthy to be in the battle. Gojo destroys the new Shikigami. The narrator talks about the future where Gojo’s technique has ripped through the battlefield in Shinjuku. The editor comments at the end that the battle goes to a climax.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry | One Piece strongest character

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.