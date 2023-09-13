Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: Release date, preview images, & spoilers

The upcoming episode will commence the devastating Shibuya Incident – so, here are the release date, preview images, and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently airing its highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. The recent episodes feature the tragic death of Kokichi Muta. Although he worked with the curses for a bit, his actions weren’t severe enough to consider him an antagonist.

We also see the sorcerers preparing for the Shibuya Incident. The episode ends with Gojo arriving at Shibuya — the moment manga fans have been dreading for years now.

The upcoming episode will be incredibly intense as the villains will execute their plans to plunge Shibuya into chaos. The entire district will become a war zone. Delve deeper to find out the release date, preview images, and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 will release on September 14 at 12:00am JST. The anime will drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am PT

9:00am MST

10:00am CT

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 preview images and spoilers

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8, we will see Gojo fighting the curses in a crowded area. As he arrives in Shibuya, he notices everyone dressed up for Halloween. Interestingly enough, he begins walking over their heads after he senses a curtain trapping non-sorcerers. On the other hand, Yuji expresses his concern for Gojo and requests Mei Mei to join him in backing up Gojo.

Despite Yuji’s worry, all the sorcerers know that Gojo doesn’t need any support from them. Yuji, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui instead head toward the Meiji-jingumae Station, where they detect another curtain. Jogo, Hanami, and Choso attack Gojo simultaneously. The sorcerer realizes that he cannot escape since the curses will kill all the civilians in the area.

However, the trio of curses still begins to ruthlessly massacre people just to spite Gojo. As the sorcerer takes on three enemies all at once, the series shows a flashback where Kenjaku and Jogo discuss their plans regarding Prison Realm. As expected, Gojo is enraged seeing the curses kill people so freely.

The curses need to keep him at that place for 20 minutes, but their opponent is too powerful for that. Furthermore, Yuji will finally get a lead on Mahito — a curse that he’s been itching to kill since Season 1. He will fight a grasshopper curse, who is capable of communication despite not being a special grade.

