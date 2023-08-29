Top 10 upcoming anime series in Fall 2023

As we move closer to Fall 2023, fans are ready to watch the new anime lined up for the season. Here’s a list of the top 10 anime series you need to watch this fall.

This summer has been an incredible season for anime fans. Whether it is sequels such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and Bleach TYBW Part or new series such as Zom 100 or My Happy Marriage, there’s no shortage of terrific series airing this season.

As such, Fall 2023 will have big shoes to fill. Looking at the line-up, we can say that this season won’t lag behind in any way.

From highly anticipated sequels to new additions in the anime world, we bring you a list of the top 10 upcoming anime series to watch in Fall 2023.

1. Spy X Family Season 2

The top anime coming in Fall 2023 is the popular Shonen series Spy X Family. The first season was released last year, and it captured the viewers’ hearts with its intriguing plot and adorable family dynamic. The upcoming season will follow the Forger family as they continue to keep their identities hidden from one another. Fans will also find out more about the peculiar Desmond family. The series doesn’t have an official release date or trailer so far.

2. Dr. Stone: New World Part 2

Another sequel we have on our list of top upcoming anime in Fall 2023 is Dr. Stone: New World Part 2. Senkuu and the Kingdom of Science are close to finding the truth behind the petrification. However, they face several dangers ahead, keeping them from discovering the technology that destroyed modern civilization over 3000 years ago. The series is scheduled for 12 October 2023.

3. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

It is based on a popular manga by Kanehito Yamada (story) and Tsukasa Abe (illustration). The manga won the New Work Prize at the 25th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize Awards in 2021. The story is set after the demon king’s defeat as the four heroes disband and go their separate ways. Among them is Frieren, an elf with a much greater lifespan than humans, so she watches her comrades pass away. With a companion by her side, Frieren embarks on another journey to confront the regrets of her past. The series is scheduled for 29 September 2023.

4. The Apothecary Diaries

The Apothecary Diaries is set in ancient China, but the story is far from other historical dramas. It follows Maomao, an eccentric 17-year-old girl who is kidnapped and forced to work as a servant in the Imperial Palace. Instead of resigning to her fate, Maomao secretly starts working as a pharmacist and catches the eye of Jinshi, an influential eunuch who recognizes her talents. She finds herself in the emperor’s inner court, where she solves various medical mysteries. The series is scheduled for 22 October 2023.

5. The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2

Fall 2023 will also have the sequel of the popular anime series The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent. Based on a light novel, the series follows Sei Takanashi, who finds herself in an unfamiliar world that desperately needs a living Saint. Unaware of her magical powers, Sei tries to find a purpose in the unknown world. She slowly begins to awaken her powers as she helps the people, who soon begin to hail her as the kingdom’s hero. The series doesn’t have an official release date or trailer so far.

6. Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

The series is based on a Shonen manga by Akira Amano. The story focuses on two detectives, Totomaru Isshiki and Ron Kamonohashi. Totomaru doesn’t have the skills suited for the investigative team in the Metropolitan Police Department, but that doesn’t stop him from trying to help people. On the other hand, Ron was the most promising detective five years ago, but he now lives a life of solitude. He is simply the shell of his former self who lacks the motivation to work anymore. However, Totomaru might be the key to returning to his former calling.

7. A Girl & Her Guard Dog

A Girl & Her Guard Dog is a Shojo anime making its debut in Fall 2023. Based on the manga by Hatsuharu, the story follows Isaku, the daughter of a yakuza boss. After her parents passed away in a car accident when she was 5, she was taken in by her yakuza grandfather. Isaku suffered ostracization in school due to her background. As she’s finally about to experience an ordinary high school by hiding her identity, her loyal family servant and dedicated guardian, Keiya, enters her school and vows to protect her. The series is scheduled for 28 September 2023.

8. Pluto

Pluto is a Netflix original series based on the spin-off of Osamu Tezuka’s popular series Astro Boy. The spin-off was released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tezuka’s Tetsuwan Atom, where seinen mangaka Naoki Urasawa collaborated with Tezuka productions to create this dark adaptation of Atom’s “The Greatest Robot on Earth” story arc. The story follows robotic Europol detective Gesicht, who is sent to investigate the tragic death of the legendary Swiss robot Montblanc. The series is scheduled for 26 October 2023.

9. Undead Unluck

Undead Unluck is a Shonen anime series making its debut in Fall 2023. Based on the manga by Yoshifumi Tozuka, the story follows Fuuko Izumo, who has been afflicted by a “condition” that brings misfortune to anyone who touches her, even her parents. By chance, she meets Andy, an immortal who comes back to life despite suffering fatal injuries as he meets Fuuko. Fukko teams up with him, but a mysterious organization targets the duo’s bizarre abilities. The series is scheduled for 7 October 2023.

10. The Kingdoms of Ruin

Based on a manga by Yoruhashi, The Kingdoms of Ruin is set in a world where humanity has flourished for ages thanks to the power of magic granted by the witches. However, magic has no place in the modern world as technology dominates the power of the witches. The Redia Empire begins to hunt down the witches to eradicate magic completely from the world. Adonis, an apprentice of the witch, watches her death at a young age and swears to get revenge for her.

