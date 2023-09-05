Jujutsu Kaisen takes over Shibuya district in Japan for rest of 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc has only just begun, but Japan is planning to go all out with the promotion, which will continue for the rest of the year.

There’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is the most highly anticipated anime of the year. After the massive success of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, the series went on a hiatus for three weeks.

JJK returned last week with the fan-favorite Shibuya Incident arc, and it’s off to an amazing start. The trailer and the opening themes are extremely intense as fans await the action sequences, which will be some of the best in the entire Shonen genre.

There’s no doubt that MAPPA will again do an amazing with the animation. The Shibuya Incident arc will be featured in 18 episodes airing from 31 August to 28 December 2023. As Jujutsu Kaisen will be busy with their favorite series airing for the rest of the year, the series takes over Shibuya district in Japan.

Shibuya district in Japan will have numerous Jujutsu Kaisen collaborations

Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator, Gege Akutami, uses real-life locations as a reference for his popular series. Whether it is Shibuya, Shinjuku, or even Harajuku, he draws all of Tokyo in the manga, where the Jujutsu sorcerers are residing.

The tragedy in the upcoming arc of Jujutsu Kaisen happens in the Shibuya district of Japan. It is a major commercial and finance center. Additionally, Shibuya houses two of the busiest railway stations in the world, Shinjuku Station and Shibuya Station.

The trailer features the Shibuya station, where the curses attack civilians and corner Satory Gojo. However, as the worst moments of Jujutsu Kaisen happen in a fictional Shibuya, the real one is more lively than ever. The area is already filled with various promotions for Season 2.

Several cafes, hotels, restaurants, stores, and other commercial buildings across the district will promote the series for the rest of the year. Not only that but there will even be events and rallies held where fans will gather to celebrate their favorite arc of the series. The promotion has already begun as JJK-themed hotel rooms commemorate the upcoming arc.

