Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 this week?

Just as Jujustu Kaisen Season 2 prepares to debut the Shibuya Incident arc in Episode 6, the series goes on a hiatus. Here’s a reason behind it.

Even though Gojo’s Past arc has ended, it seems there’s still a long way to go before fans can watch the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. The arc will feature some of the most thrilling moments as Kenjaku finally puts his plans into action.

Last week’s episode concluded the flashback arc in the most tragic way possible. Following Riko’s death, Geto and Gojo both walk down different paths. As Geto leaves the Jujutsu school and continues killing innocent people, Gojo takes Megumi in and fosters the new generation of Sorcerers.

The Shibuya Incident arc will pick up from where the first season had left off. Fans will see some of the series’ best fights and heart-breaking moments. Delve deeper to find out why there is a delay in the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season Episode 6 is delayed as the studio prepares for the new arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is divided into two parts, the first part being the flashback arc, and the second will continue from Episode 6. The first five episodes aired on a weekly basis before going on a hiatus. MAPPA is taking a three-week-long break to prep for the upcoming arc. Luckily, after this, the series will resume to air on a weekly basis.

Although the Shibuya Incident arc is supposed to debut on 10 August, it will only broadcast a recap of the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc. On 17 August, there will be a recap of Season 1 and the prequel movie. Lastly, there won’t be any broadcast on 24 August due to other programming.

Therefore, the Shibuya Incident arc will make its debut in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6, which will air on 31 August. The arc will run for 18 episodes, covering the 58 chapters of the manga. The Shibuya Incident arc is the series’ most heart-wrenching arc so far. It will cover the tragedy of the scheduled D-Day on 31 October.

The incident was already foreshadowed in the first season when Kenjaku was discussing his plans with Jogo, Mahito, and Hanami. In Season 2, Kenjaku will finally execute his plans, which will shake the entire Jujutsu world to its core. Click Here to check the complete schedule of the Shibuya Incident arc.

