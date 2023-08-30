How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya arc – what time is it out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is officially debuting the highly-anticipated Shibuya arc tomorrow – so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

After a three-week-long hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is returning with new episodes covering the Shibuya Incident arc from the manga. The most tragic arc of the series will be featured in 18 episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen dropped a new trailer and key visual last week, revealing the upcoming arc’s first look. Fans are in for a roller coaster of emotions, as the trailer features the intensity of the battles going on in Shibuya.

With better animation, new character design, and a hardcore soundtrack, Jujutsu Kaisen will be better than ever in its upcoming episodes. Here’s how and when you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya arc release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 will release on August 31 at 12:00am JST. The anime took a three-week break before commencing the highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. MAPPA made the decision to gear up for the new arc as they want to deliver the best results to JJK fans.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am PT

9:00am MST

10:00am CT

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya arc

The upcoming episodes will be officially available on Crunchyroll and Netflix at the same time.

However, we do recommend anime enthusiasts to stream the series on Crunchyroll. While both are top streaming platforms, Crunchyroll subs are more faithful to the original source.

On the other hand, Netflix subs often change dialogues. Last month, Netflix changed Gojo’s “honored one” scene as fans pointed out their disappointment toward the streaming giant ruining such an important moment. There have been several more notable changes apart from Gojo’s iconic scene.

The trailer for the Shibuya arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s Shibuya arc trailer begins with Pseudo-Geto, who reveals his plans for cornering Gojo in Shibuya. Since the new season has a completely different art style than before, fans also get to see the new character designs.

It also features the opening theme, ‘SPECIALZ,’ performed by King Gnu. The J-pop group is already popular within the fandom for their two songs in the prequel movies. The song matches perfectly with the intensity of the arc as Shibuya becomes a warzone.

