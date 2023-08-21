Demon Slayer will release multiple movies instead of Season 5, leaker claims

Demon Slayer Season 5 was expected to cover the final arc, but Ufotable might release multiple movies instead.

Demon Slayer recently concluded its third season featuring the “Swordsmith Village arc.” Since Season 4 is confirmed to cover the “Hashira Training arc,” the final arc still has a long way to go before getting an anime adaptation.

Season 4 doesn’t have a release window yet, but it’s confirmed to feature scenes from the manga and the light novel. The Hashira Training arc is the final arc before the deadly battle against Muzan and the Upper Moons.

Article continues after ad

As for Season 5, it is expected to cover the final battle. However, according to a leaker, Ufotable may not release weekly episodes and instead opt for multiple movies of Demon Slayer.

Article continues after ad

The final arc of Demon Slayer will likely be covered in multiple movies

The Final Battle arc is divided into “The Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arc.” As such, it spans 69 chapters, making it the longest arc in the series. According to the usual pacing of the series, this many chapters should be covered within 22-24 episodes.

Article continues after ad

The Mugen Train movie was a global success, even to the point of breaking the 20-year-old box office record of Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. Judging by the movie’s massive success and the franchise as a whole, it won’t be surprising if the studio decides to release several movies instead of Season 5.

However, the 13 chapters of the Mugen Train arc were adapted into one movie. Therefore, there should be at least three Demon Slayer movies for the Infinity Castle arc (47 chapters) and two movies for the Sunrise Countdown arc (22 chapters).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The idea of five consecutive canon movies seems unique, as no other Shonen anime has ever done this. That said, the news comes from a credible Twitter user. Therefore, the chances of this being a rumor are next to none.

What will happen in the final arc?

Viz

No major spoilers, but the final arc will feature the entire Demon Slayer Corps facing off against Muzan and Upper Moons. The fight will begin as soon as the Hashira Training arc ends. In the first part, the Demon Slayers infiltrate the Infinity Castle to defeat Muzan and the one controlling the castle.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, Shinobu finds a way to defeat Upper Rank 2, but there’s a price to pay. The second part will feature the entire Corps going against Muzan as they desperately struggle until sunrise. Tanjiro finds the key to defeating Muzan, but ending a battle that has been going on for a thousand years isn’t easy.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime. Whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dub error | Bruce Lee anime | One Piece Gear 5 schedule | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gorosei | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.