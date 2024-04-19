TV & MoviesAnime

Jujutsu Kaisen may have hinted at Kenjaku’s real gender all along

Anamika Das
A lookback at some previous chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen shows that the series may have hinted at Kenjaku’s real gender all along.

Kenjaku is one of the major antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen. Posing as Suguru Geto for the longest time by possessing the dead body of the deceased curse user, Kenjaku plays a vital role in almost all arcs of the series. His true identity is revealed towards the end of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Kenjaku’s Cursed Technique revolves around him possessing the body of a deceased sorcerer. Along with the body, he also gets access to the memories and CT of the sorcerer. Even after he changes the body, he keeps the memories and CTs of previous bodies. Because of this, readers never actually get to see the real appearance and gender of Kenjaku.

Since he possesses the body of Geto throughout the story, readers consider and address him as a male, though there has been no canon confirmation of this. However, there may have been hints to Kenjaku’s real gender in the story all along. 

During Kenjaku’s invasion of Tokyo Jujutsu High, it’s revealed that he was a friend of Tengen in the Heian era. Tengen is canonically confirmed to have been originally a female. But after years of immortality, they no longer have a gender. Though that doesn’t prove that Kenjaku was originally a female, it does raise the possibility of that being true.

Another clue about Kenjaku’s real gender comes when he asks Sukuna about the ancient jujutsu sorcerer Yorozu and about keeping Megumi’s face. In both cases, his face was quite disdainful. When he asks Sukuna about Yorozu, he almost sounds jealous, pointing out Yorozu’s one-sided feelings. He appears similarly displeased when he sees that Sukuna keeps wearing Megumi’s face despite almost completely returning to his full power.

These two incidents hint at what could be a deeper sentiment that Kenjaku harbors towards Sukuna. Kenjaku actually being a female makes sense if he’s this obsessed with Sukuna. That’s all the more true after the recent revelation of Yuji and Sukuna’s connection in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257.

Yuji’s father, Jin Itadori is the reincarnation of Sukuna’s twin. Kenjaku possessed the body of Kaori, Jin’s wife, to give birth to Yuji. If the theory about Kenjaku’s obsession with Sukuna is true, it makes all the more sense that he had a relationship with someone who is essentially Sukuna’s other half.

Though none of these actually prove Kenjaku’s real gender, they do provide a lot of questions regarding these. But given the nature of Jujutsu Kaisen, Kenjaku originally being a female can easily come to be true.

