Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 finally reveals connection between Yuji and Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 solves one of the biggest mysteries in the story, as it reveals the connection between Yuji and Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been hiding Yuji’s origin for a long time. He has always been special, with incredible physical strength and the ability to suppress the King of Curses. In Chapter 143, the story reveals that Yuji’s parents are Jin Itadori and Kaori Itadori.

Kaori has a scarred forehead, meaning she’s possessed by Kenjaku. However, Jin likely knew that she was someone else but refused to listen to his father. However, that still doesn’t solve the mystery behind Yuji’s birth.

Article continues after ad

While Yuji is the main protagonist of the series, Sukuna is the main villain. Still, these two share a lot of similarities. Moreover, countless Jujutsu Kaisen theories have been drawing the connection between Yuji and Sukuna, but Chapter 257 finally reveals it. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Article continues after ad

How are Sukuna and Yuji related in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

According to spoilers, Yuji’s father, Jin Itadori, is the reincarnation of Sukuna’s twin brother, making the former his nephew.

When Sukuna was in his mother’s womb, he ate his twin brother when he was hungry. This explains his unusual appearance. Gege drew reference from ancient Japanese mythology from “Ryomen Sukuna,” who had two pairs of arms and two pairs of legs, and each pair was on the front and back of the body.

Article continues after ad

The word “Ryomen” also means two-faced. Even in the Japanese legends, Sukuna is a conjoined twin. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 starts with a brief flashback with Uraume asking Sukuna about Yuji. Uraume notices some similarities between Yuji and Sukuna.

Sukuna reveals that Jin Itadori is the reincarnation of his twin brother. Kenjaku gives birth to Yuji after possessing Kaori Itadori for an elaborate plan, even going as far as sealing one of Sukuna’s fingers inside Yuji.

Article continues after ad

Although there have been countless theories about Sukuna and Yuji being twins, the truth isn’t what fans had imagined. On the other hand, the theory about Sukuna eating his twin, which originates from an ancient Japanese legend, turned out to be true.

Article continues after ad

However, the intriguing part is that Gege chose this specific fight to reveal Yuji’s origin to explain the two of having the same technique goes beyond the reason of being a vessel or anything. Sukuna and Yuji have the same bloodline and they can both use the technique “Mizushi.” JJK has yet to delve deep into this technique.

However, there are slight differences in the way those two use Mizushi, considering the era and the sorcerer using it. The villain calls Yuji a fool after realizing that the output is low since he’s only just learned Mizushi.

It’s unclear at which point in Jujutsu Kaisen Sukuna knew about the connection between him and Yuji. After all, in the beginning, when he was trying to possess Yuji, he was surprised that there was someone who could suppress him. The newly incarnated King of Curses even asked, “Who is this Itadori punk?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257. For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, you can check out the list of best Gojo quotes and the strongest characters Sukuna defeated.