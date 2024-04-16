Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu Kaisen manga confirms Yuji Itadori’s awakening – so here’s the release date and possible spoilers for Chapter 257.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its end as almost all the characters have fought and been defeated by the King of Curses. In the latest chapter, Yuji takes center stage as the manga hints about his awakening.

The chapter confirms his awakening as he unleashes a ridiculously powerful Black Flash against Sukuna. Maki and Choso also return to the battlefield, but are severely injured this time. On the other hand, Larue survives Sukuna’s Black Flash and uses his technique to grab Sukuna’s heart.

Article continues after ad

This gives Yuji the opportunity to attack Sukuna with full force. Yuji has also surpassed Gojo in at least one aspect, and that’s the number of times they’ve used Black Flash. As of Chapter 256, Yuji has used Black Flash total ten times, setting a new record. However, the manga ends on a major cliffhanger before going on a brief hiatus. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 is returning after a one-week break.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 will be released on April 21 at 7am PT. You can find your time zone below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

The upcoming chapter will likely reveal more about Yuji’s powers and what that “awakening” really means. Fans are excited about Yuji’s awakening as it means we will finally find out about all his powers. All hopes for defeating Sukuna rest on Yuji’s shoulders.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s also a possibility that the story might switch POV and focus on Hakari vs Uraume. Hakari is holding off his own against the ancient curse user, which allows the others to attack Sukuna without any worry.

The fight between them started when Kashimo fought Sukuna, and Uraume wanted to interfere. Hence, Hakari distracted Uraume, knowing how badly Kashimo wanted to fight one-on-one against the King of Curses. It wouldn’t be surprising if Gege Akutami wanted to leave fans hanging for a few weeks by switching POVs since he had been building up Yuji’s powers for all these years.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date of the chapter. We will update this space once we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257.

For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, you can check out the list of all Jujutsu Kaisen character deaths and the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen.