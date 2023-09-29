Jujutsu Kaisen: Kenjaku fools everyone after sealing Gojo

In the recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the primary villains, Kenjaku, puts forth a brilliant to fool his enemies and allies after sealing Gojo. Here’s how he did it without anyone noticing.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc is an elaborate plan orchestrated by Kenjaku, who joins hands with powerful curses such as Mahito, Jogo, and Hanami. They even have Choso, a Death Painting Womb, on their side.

The next step of their plan begins after they seal Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer alive, inside the Prison Realm. The tragedy in Shibuya is only a prologue in the grand scheme of events. Kenjaku’s main goal is far worse than imagined.

Within a bunch of villains working together, loyalty takes a side step as everyone focuses on their own interests. In Episode 10 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Kenjaku takes advantage of his ability and fools everyone in Shibuya, including his allies. Delve deeper to find out more about it. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

How did Kenjaku fool everyone after sealing Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

After the seal was complete, Gojo refused to budge from the spot. As such, the villains came to an agreement to keep Kenjaku there so the sorcerers could not free Gojo. Mechamaru informs Yuji about it, and they both believe that this is only possible due to Gojo’s abilities. However, there’s more to it than that.

Kenjaku has access to a wide range of abilities, including the “Antigravity System,” which negates gravity. Kenjaku mostly uses a cursed technique reversal of this technique to increase the gravitational force around him. Kaori Itadori was the first to use this approach. It originally belonged to Kaori Itadori.

Kenjaku can switch bodies using his innate technique, but the abilities of anyone he possesses stay with him. Hence, even after taking over Geto’s corpse, Kenjaku can use the ability of his previous host. However, during the Shibuya Incident arc, no one knew about this.

Only Mahito, who can read souls, has the ability to detect all lies. But he simply plays along to see what Kenjaku is planning. Kenjaku went through all that trouble of fooling everyone just to not get involved in the mess he created.

He also used this as an opportunity to absorb Mahito later on. Despite having immeasurable power, he prefers to stay away from the front line. Instead, Kenjaku strategizes and plans everything from the sidelines.

