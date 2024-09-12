Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 settles fan debate about Kenjaku’s death

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 spoilers reveal the truth behind Kenjaku’s death, thereby settling a popular fan debate over a theory.

The sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen didn’t challenge the villains head-on. Instead, they made several contingency plans. The Shinjuku Showdown Arc took a brief break from the Sukuna raid and featured the unconventional fight between Takaba and Kenjaku.

After Takaba dies, Yuta sweeps in to kill the ancient sorcerer. After that, he and Rika also deal with the countless cursed spirits released due to Kenjaku’s death. They then join the battle against the strongest as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 reveals that Todo also had a part to play in the fight. Maki says she should’ve joined Yuta to fight against Kenjaku. Todo reveals Boogie Woogie wouldn’t have worked on her and it would’ve been a close call for Yuta without him.

However, this revelation isn’t shocking to fans thanks to a certain theory from November 2023. As one reader wrote, “Yuta is using Todo’s Technique!! Before Yuta slashed Kenjaku’s neck, it sounded “Kaan”. This is the sound of 拍子木(Wooden Clappers).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Then Yuta and Kenjaku’s positions are switched as Yuta is in between Takaba and Kenjaku after that. He copied Todo’s Boogie Woogie!!”

The theory was based on the ‘SFX’ used in the panel. This post was shared before Todo joined the battle in Chapter 259. After Todo’s arrival, the manga reveals how he’s using his Boogie Woogie thanks to a special tool called “Vibra-slap.”

After Todo joined the battle in May 2024, another popular translator shared, “In fact, Todo actually assisted Yuta twice: 1) swapping Yuta & Kenjaku’s positions 2) bringing Kenjaku’s head closer to Yuta for him to finish off Both instances, you can hear Todo’s Vibra-slap clanging.”

Article continues after ad

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter’s release date. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of the 10 best fights.