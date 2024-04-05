Jujutsu Kaisen fans celebrate anime’s new historic world record

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been celebrating after the anime series made history by getting its name in the Guinness World Records.

Debuting in 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular anime of all time with just two seasons and a prequel movie. Adapted from the action shonen manga by Gege Akutami, the series has been critically acclaimed with millions of viewers. Despite being fairly new, the anime is already counted among big names like One Piece, Naruto, and My Hero Academia.

Guinness World Records recently revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen has been crowned as the most in-demand animated TV show in the world. The anime boasts a huge number of viewers from all over the world. In terms of viewership, it has left behind huge titles like The Simpsons, Invincible, Family Guy, One Piece, and Demon Slayer.

According to the Guinness World Records, a data-science firm named Parrot Analytics conducted a study in which Jujutsu Kaisen was revealed to be the most popular animated TV series in 2023. The anime has a demand that is 71.2 times higher than any average animated show.

With this record, Jujutsu Kaisen surpassed the record-holder of the previous year: Attack on Titan. Thanks to this big win, the Guinness World Records called Jujutsu Kaisen “legendary”.

The historic world record has fans of the anime series celebrating and hailing it as one of the best anime of modern shonen. Expressing their joy on the social media platforms, one fan wrote on X, “Amazing, with all that hard work they deserve it.”

“GOAT’d Anime for a reason,” wrote another viewer.

“The glory it deserves, I love this series so much,” commented another user.

A fan pointed out that the upcoming arcs of the series would generate more hype, writing, “And it’s only up from here with Culling Games and Gojo vs Sukuna.”

The historic world record of Jujutsu Kaisen as the most in-demand animated series in the world has solidified it as one of the most influential anime of all time.