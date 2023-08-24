Jujutsu Kaisen reveals Shibuya trailer – and it’s everything fans hoped for

After a long hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen has unveiled the trailer and key visual for the highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc – and it’s safe to say it was well worth the wait.

Jujutsu Kaisen is on a long hiatus after concluding Gojo’s Past as the studio preps for the highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. The trailer and key visual both look incredible as fans are flooding Twitter with praise.

The Shibuya Incident arc is one of the goriest and most tragic parts of the series, but that makes it all the more intriguing. The second season began with Gojo’s Past arc, featuring the story from 12 years before the main timeline.

After the massive success of the flashback arc of the new season, fans had even more expectations of the main storyline. So, here’s the trailer and first-look of the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident arc trailer and key visual

The key visual centers around Yuji, with all the other characters drawn around him. Placing pseudo-Geto on top of Yuji and Gojo at his bottom signifies the parallels between the two characters. The confrontation between Pseudo-Geto and Gojo is the highlight of the arc.

The trailer features the opening theme ‘SPECIALZ,’ performed by King Gnu. The J-pop group is already popular within the fandom for their two songs in the prequel movies. They did an incredible job with the opening theme of Season 2, which sets the intense mood of the Shibuya arc.

In the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, King Gnu performed two of the opening and ending themes. The songs are ‘Ichizu’ (The Only Way) and ‘Sakayume’ (Contradictory Dream). The new opening theme was announced on the same day the series concluded its first part.

The trailer begins with Pseudo-Geto, who reveals his plans for Shibuya, which will commence on October 31. Since the new season has a completely different art style than before, fans also get to see the new character designs. The trailer features almost all the important characters as they appear briefly.

As the teaser continues, the situation in Shibuya keeps getting worse. Furthermore, MAPPA couldn’t have found a better scene to end with than Sukuna’s fire technique – a truly surprising moment in the manga. There are no spoilers, but that scene changes the course of the entire arc.

Here’s what fans are saying about the Shibuya Incident arc trailer:

