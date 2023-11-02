Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna’s appearance in Shibuya arc explained

Sukuna is one of the main antagonists in Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident arc – so here’s everything you need to know about his appearance in the arc.

As a villain with unparalleled power, Sukuna has quite a large fan base among Jujutsu Kaisen fans. He is proud, conceited, and couldn’t be more evil even if he tried. And that’s what makes him so likable, as he fits all the criteria of a perfect Shonen antagonist.

Shibuya arc has two main villains: Pseudo-Geto and Sukuna. While Pseudo-Geto is responsible for sealing Gojo, Sukuna’s role is far worse than anyone can imagine. The King of Curses always lies dormant inside Yuji, waiting for a perfect chance to make a move.

This week’s episode marks the beginning of Japan’s biggest tragedy. His appearance in Shibuya will trigger a set of events, and there will be no going back from it. Delve deeper to find out more about Sukuna’s appearance and role in the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. Warning: This article contains a lot of spoilers from the manga!

How does Sukuna appear in Shibuya?

Yuji collapses after the fight with Choso, which allows Mimiko and Nanako to capture him. They feed him one of Sukuna’s fingers. Jogo, who was defeating the sorcerers at the time, feels the sudden rush of cursed energy and heads toward it.

Jogo’s plan is to awaken Sukuna and get him on their side. Therefore, when he remembers Pseudo-Geto explaining the method, he takes out ten fingers and feeds them all to him. The total count is now fifteen, and as expected, Yuji is unable to suppress the King of Curses. Sukuna awakens temporarily and doesn’t leave before creating havoc in Shibuya.

Everything Sukuna did in the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen

After awakening, Sukuna first kills Mimiko and Nanako, who are requesting him to kill Psuedo-Geto. The twins thought they could make a deal with the King of Curses by keeping the information about the remaining fingers’ location. However, Sukuna’s pride doesn’t allow anyone to have any leverage on him.

After dealing with them, Sukuna promises Jogo to rid Shibuya of every human except one as a way of thanking him for so many fingers. The scene changes to other sorcerers, and somehow, we see Sukuna trying to kill Jogo. The fight was brief but brutal, and Jogo died after being acknowledged by the King of Curses.

Then, the ancient curse user Uruame approaches Sukuna. We also see Megumi summoning Mahoraga to defeat Haruta. However, Mahoraga is a double-edged sword that will eliminate its summoner along with the enemy. Sukuna interferes and saves Megumi’s life for his future plans.

However, since Mahoraga can adapt to any attack, Sukuna uses large-scale techniques along with Domain Expansion. Mahoraga is defeated, but the entire Shibuya ward is also destroyed, killing thousands. This is by far the biggest tragedy in the Shibuya Incident arc, and Sukyna is at the center of it.

After this, Yuji takes back his body, only to be utterly devastated by what has transpired. He blames himself for this and completely breaks down. Inside Yuji’s body, Sukuna is rejoicing in his despair. After this, Sukuna doesn’t reappear in the Shibuya Incident arc.

