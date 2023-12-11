Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 makes unexpected changes to opening

Isn’t it surprising to see how even a tiny change in the Jujutsu Kaisen animanga becomes a topic of discussion among the community? MAPPA made some minor alterations in the JJK Season 2 opening that was featured in the latest episode, and fans didn’t take long to notice.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 started with Gojo’s Past Arc, but when the series transitioned to the Shibuya Arc, things got a lot more depressing and scarier than they had been before. That’s because we witnessed back-to-back traumatizing deaths of the significant characters.

Even though MAPPA has received backlash for the working environment and payment negotiations, the freshness in the opening theme of the ongoing season illustrates that the animators are still passionate about the series.

Here, we have discussed the changes the animation studio has made to the opening theme in the series’ latest episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 new opening explained

When the Shibuya Arc started in JJK Season 2, we couldn’t help but praise the opening theme that featured almost every hero from the dark fantasy universe. The opening begins with Yuji, and after his appearance, we see the other main characters walking behind him in groups.

After that, the opening also features potent curses, including Jogo and Mahito, as he runs inside a train compartment to kill people. The video also showcases a scene where we get to see a glimpse of Nobara, who stands still, covering the right part of her face; this harks back to the episode where Mahito kills Nobara by touching that part of her face.

In the new opening theme, Shibuya’s appearance seems to have changed drastically when compared to the previous one. For instance, the view of Shibuya from the top was brighter in the first opening of the ongoing arc, but now it has a darker tone.

The other change that grabbed every fan’s attention was the absence of our beloved characters in the new opening. In the previous theme, we can see Nanami, Megumi, Nobara, and several other characters standing in the heart of Shibuya. But that wasn’t the case in the new opening: the new theme shows that exact location with a gritty tone, possibly hinting at the destruction caused by Sukuna and Mahoraga’s epic battle.

