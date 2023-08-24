Jujutsu Kaisen: The Shibuya arc trailer breakdown – What to expect?

Jujutsu Kaisen unveils the trailer for its highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. Here’s a complete trailer breakdown and major plot developments you can expect from the upcoming episodes.

With just one week left before the official debut of the Shibuya Incident arc, Jujutsu Kaisen just dropped a thrilling trailer and a key visual. Within a few minutes, fans have already flooded Twitter with appreciation posts as they express their excitement over the upcoming episodes.

The trailer features the opening theme ‘SPECIALZ’, performed by King Gnu, which was announced two weeks back. The J-pop group is already popular within the fandom for their two songs in the prequel movies.

They did an incredible job with the theme of Season 2, which sets the intense mood of the Shibuya arc. The Shibuya Incident arc is all set to make its debut on 31 August, with Episode 6 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Delve deeper to find out more about the trailer as well as what to expect from the arc.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Pseudo-Geto’s plans for Shibuya

Crunchyroll

The trailer begins with Psuedo-Geto (Kenjaku) talking about Gojo being at the right place at the right time. The visual above features the hustle and bustle of the district, which is just moments before the tragedy begins. Once the curses move into action, Shibuya becomes a war zone where countless people die. The casualties far exceed the previous year’s terrorist attack orchestrated by Geto to get his hands on Rika.

The fight between Mechamaru and Mahito

YouTube

The above visual features the Kokichi Muta (Mechamaru). Muta and Mahito had a Binding Vow where the curse would use Idle Transfiguration to heal the former’s body. As for Muta, he had to betray the Jujutsu High Schools and leak information about them to the curses. After giving him a normal body, Mahito attempts to kill Muta as they both engage in a fierce battle. Strong as he may be, Muta is no match for Mahito and soon meets his end.

Gojo’s popular scene at Shibuya

YouTube

There’s no doubt that fans worldwide are swooning over Gojo’s intense scene from the Shibuya trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, this is where the villains will corner fans’ beloved Sensei. Pseudo-Geto will trick Gojo and seal him within the Prison Realm. Gojo will realize that a special-grade curse, Kenjaku, has taken over Geto’s body. Therefore, fans should enjoy Gojo’s scenes while they last. After this, he won’t appear for several years.

Choso’s role in the Shibuya Incident arc

YouTube

Anime-only fans may not be aware, but Choso has a surprisingly large fan base among manga readers. And fans begin to fawn over him during this arc. In the Shibuya trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen, we see a glimpse of Choso’s fight with Yuji. During this fight, Choso starts considering Yuji as his brother and joins hands with him. Since then, he has helped our protagonist in every way possible – even to the point of risking his own life.

Jogo killing off civilians

YouTube

The incident at Shibuya begins with Jogo and his accomplices killing off civilians at the Shibuya station. This is all just an elaborate plot to lure Gojo in. The “right place, right time” that Pseudo-Geto is talking about begins after this. The curses continue to ruthlessly kill innocent people. After seeing all this, Gojo is forced to take a step back from the fight. This allows Pseudo-Geto a perfect opportunity to surprise the strongest sorcerer alive and seal him completely.

Yuji and Megumi vs Jiro Awasaka

YouTube

The Shibuya Incident arc trailer briefly features Jiro Awasaka, a minor antagonist. The arc is 80% pure fight, and even the trailer also mostly features action scenes. Yuji and Megumi join hands to defeat the unexpected enemy that Pseudo-Geto recruited to kill Jujutsu Sorcerers. Needless to say, as long as Gojo’s best students join hands, there isn’t any opponent they can’t defeat. Jiro’s life of deceit ends when he tries to take away the promising future of these young students.

The Shibuya trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen ends with Sukuna’s most iconic scene

YouTube

To be honest, MAPPA really couldn’t have chosen a better scene to end the trailer. The scene isn’t simply visually appealing but also has a lot of significance in the main storyline. Jogo captures Yuji and forcefully feeds him ten fingers of Sukuna, giving Sukuna a perfect chance to take over the boy’s body. He kills off Jogo using a similar fire technique and then kills Mimiko and Nanako, the twin girls Geto adopted. Sukuna is extremely arrogant in this scene, displaying his monstrous strength that only Gojo can rival.

Here’s the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident arc:

