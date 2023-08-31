Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya opening visuals spoil every tragedy of the arc

Jujutsu Kaisen’s highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc has finally made its debut along with a new opening theme. However, the visuals surprisingly spoil every single tragedy of the arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen recently debuts its Shibuya Incident arc in Season 2. The series will cover the entire arc within 18 episodes. With better animation, new character design, and a hardcore soundtrack, Jujutsu Kaisen captures fans’ hearts with the hilarious episode.

Needless to say, Yuji and the others are in for one hell of a ride once the villains execute their plans in Shibuya. Season 2 will be more intense than ever, as shown in the opening theme, “SPECIALZ,” performed by King Gnu.

The opening visuals are surely surprising, especially for manga fans. It’s not unusual for anime series to spoil the upcoming events in the opening themes. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya opening theme really takes tradition to another level by featuring all the upcoming tragedies in the arc. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The Prison Realm captures Satoru Gojo

The moment manga fans are dreading the most is Gojo getting sealed inside this Prison Realm. It is a special-grade cursed object with a barrier capable of sealing absolutely anything or anyone inside an impenetrable pocket realm.

Because Kenjaku knows he cannot defeat Gojo, he instead captures him within this object. Gojo gets sealed in chapter 90 and only returns in chapter 221. This means once he is out of the battle at the beginning of the Shibuya arc, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will not see their beloved sensei for several years.

Aoi Todo loses his ability to use his Innate Cursed Technique

The Jujutsu High School always expresses their dislike for Aoi, but fans love this muscle-headed sorcerer. In the visual above, Aoi is kissing his pendant, which contains the pictures of Yuji and Takada – the two most important people in his life. The opening also teases Aoi again, joining Yuji’s hands to defeat a common enemy.

Now, the reason this visual from the Shibuya opening is a tragic moment in Jujutsu Kaisen is because of what follows after this. Mahito cuts Aoi’s hand, and he loses the ability to use his Innate Cursed Technique, “Boogie Woogie.” Since the technique triggers with the clap of his hands, Aoi is more or less retired from the Jujutsu world.

Sukuna takes over Yuji’s body and creates havoc

The Shibuya opening of Jujutsu Kaisen features Sukuna’s fingers and Yuji’s mental struggle. All this is followed by Yuji coming into the frame as the scene slowly transitions into Sukuna taking over his body. This is an important moment in so many ways. Jogo forcefully feeds Yuji ten of Sukuna’s fingers. This brings the total count to 15. Therefore, Yuji is unable to keep Sukuna at bay.

After taking over Yuji’s body, Sukuna kills Jogo, Mimiko, and Nanako. However, Sukuna uses a very powerful fire technique that destroys a large part of Shibuya, killing countless people as a result. Toge Inumaki tries to lessen the casualties but loses his arm as a result.

Toji’s unexpected appearance in Shibuya

Toji may be a minor antagonist, but he’s just as popular as any other Jujutsu Kaisen character. His return in the Shibuya arc is supposed to be a delightful moment for fans, but it’s soon followed by another heart-wrenching moment. Despite dying 12 years ago, Toji is séanced by Granny Ogami (another minor antagonist). Because of his strong willpower, Toji manages to regain consciousness and takes Megumi away from the battlefield.

The father and duo fight briefly before Tojo learns that Megumi’s surname is Fushiguro. Toji then kills himself before he loses control and ends up harming Megumi. The Sorcerer Killer escapes the biggest regret of his life – selling Megumi to the Zenin Clan. However, Megumi never recognizes Toji or how much his father cared for him in the end.

Nanami Kento’s death pushes Yuji to the edge

The man burning in the above visual is none other than everyone’s favorite, Nanami Kento. Even someone as iconic as Gojo has haters, but Nanami doesn’t have a single one of them. He was more than a mentor to Yuji. They were both partners in dangerous missions, and the young Sorcerer looked up to him.

After Gojo was sealed, Nanami fought bravely in Shibuya before dying a brutal death. He was partially shredded in Dagon’s domain, then burned by Jogo’s fires, before finally dying at Mahito’s hands. Yuji watched someone he deeply cared about blow up to bits before him, erasing all hope within him.

Nobara holding her face has a deep meaning

Gege Akutami doesn’t hold back in the Shibuya arc as they brutally target Jujutsu Kaisen’s best girl, Nobara Kugisaki. As part of the main trio, Nobara is a central character in the series. She’s not as strong as Yuji or Megumi, but despite that, she doesn’t run away from the fight when given the chance. She’s Mahito’s natural enemy and puts up a good fight against him.

Of course, Yuji is there to lend her a hand, but Mahito’s sneak attack catches everyone off-guard. Nobara touches her face, just like in the visual of the Shibuya opening, before realizing she’s done for. Nobara tells Yuji that “it wasn’t bad in the end” before half her face and head explode. She suffers a critical wound, and her status remains unknown to this day, making fans conclude that she didn’t survive after all.

Gojo’s encounter with Kenjaku resurfaces his biggest regret in life

In the prequel movie, Gojo kills Geto after Yuta defeats the latter. Gojo always regretted letting Geto walk down the path of evil until he had to end his best friend’s life. However, what Gojo didn’t know was that a special-grade curse took over his body after death. Gojo is beyond shocked to see his deceased friend standing before him. Even with his Six Eyes, he detects that the person is Suguru Geto.

However, deep down, he knows Geto couldn’t be alive. To activate the Prison Realm, it needs to be near Gojo for at least one minute, but there is a loophole. Even the time passed in one’s memory can be counted. Just as he sees Geto’s face, the memory of his high school years comes rushing back to him. This triggered the Prison Realm, from which Gojo couldn’t escape.

Watch the opening theme of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen:

