Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 reveals Yuta’s final plan to save Megumi

Sukuna is finally reaching his limit, with Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 revealing the last gamble that will save Megumi.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently at its final stretch, with Gege Akutami confirming Shinjuku Showdown is the series’ final arc. Although Sukuna is severely damaged, he still holds his own against the young sorcerers.

Yuta even has to take over Gojo’s body as his last resort. However, defeating Sukuna isn’t the primary goal since everyone is more focused on saving Megumi. Yuta arrives at the scene as soon as Sukuna is about to open his domain again.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 reveals Yuta’s plan as the final fight against the King of Curses continues. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll

Megumi not only lost his body, but also Tsumiki and Gojo due to Sukuna. The sorcerers, especially Yuji and Yuta, risked a lot during the fight to help Megumi, but the latter refused to return with them. Things have taken a downturn since then, and fan-favorite characters have either died or continued to get hurt.

Article continues after ad

Yuta turned off his Jacob’s Ladder to avoid damaging Megumi’s soul, and he even got hit inside his domain. On the other hand, Yuji weakened Sukuna’s hold on Megumi’s soul with his soul punches, but the latter refused their help in the nick of time.

Article continues after ad

however, Yuta gets cut in half, and Yuji also suffers severe damage. The priority is still Megumi’s safety, and Jacob’s Ladder is their last option. However, Yuta can’t use Jacob’s Ladder as long as he is occupying Gojo’s body. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263, Yuta reaches the time limit and is stuck inside Gojo’s body. It’s also unclear if he can go back to his body or not.

As Yuji, Todo, and Yuta team up against Sukuna, Todo uses Boogie Woogie to get Angel right above Sukuna’s head. In a brief flashback, the chapter reveals a conversation between Yuta and Angel, in which the former apologizes for having to rely on her cursed technique.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He also asks Angel to fire Jacob’s ladder as a finishing blow to Sukuna since it’s an all-or-nothing gamble to split Megumi’s soul. Yuta also says that the strength of his copy technique is the ability to have two cards simultaneously.

For more dark sorcery, check out our explanation of the latest plot twist and all major character deaths in the manga so far.