Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 spoilers: Sukuna vs sorcerers

A heated battle between the sorcerers and Sukuna finally begins – so here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246.

The battle against Sukuna has been going on for a while, but it always ends up in the villain’s favor. Sukuna has established himself as the strongest character in the entire series after easily defeating Satoru Gojo. Not only that, but Gojo confirmed that the King of Curses didn’t even have to use all his powers to deal with him.

Not much has happened since Gojo’s death as the sorcerers continue to go against the undefeated King or Curses. However, they’ve been planning for days and are confident in their victory. They also do not hesitate to sacrifice themselves if it means dragging down the villains (Sukuna and Kenjaku) with them.

The recent chapter features Sukuna counterattacking Higuruma’s technique. Since Sukuna is only penalized with confiscation of his cursed tool and the death penalty, he can use his technique freely. Right at the moment he’s about to kill Higuruma, Kusakabe interferes. Delve deeper to find out the release date & spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 will be released on December 24 at 12AM JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 spoilers: What will happen

While Kusakabe protects Higuruma, the latter blames himself for lacking experience. On the other hand, Sukuna points out that everyone, including Yuji, has improved their skills remarkably. Having witnessed Sukuna’s Fire Arrow firsthand in Shibuya, he wonders why the villain has yet to use it again.

A single Fire Arrow from Sukuna is enough to obliterate the entire Shinjuku ward and all the sorcerers with it. Higuruma apologizes to Kusakabe for failing to seal Sukuna’s cursed technique. Suddenly, Choso and Ino also attack the villain. Ino uses Nanami’s blade as the King of Curses praises him and Choso for landing more powerful blows than expected. However, he instantly pushes them both away.

While everyone, including Yuji, simultaneously attacks the villain, they’re also focusing on protecting Higuruma. Yuji realizes Sukuna is even faster than him. A brief flashback reveals that Higurma’s technique is crucial for saving Megumi. The death penalty Sukuna received from Higuruma only applies to him and not Megumi.

On the other hand, if others directly fight Sukuna, Megumi will also receive damage – just like how Gojo attacked Sukuna but ended up hurting Megumi’s soul. To defeat the villain, Higuruma is ready to lay down his life. Although Yuji doesn’t want that to happen, Higuruma is determined.

Back to the present, Higurama survives several slashes from Sukuna, impressing the villain more than ever. Whether it’s Higuruma’s technique, the executioner’s sword, or his resilience, Sukuna finds all that fascinating. He compares Higuruma’s talent with Gojo.

