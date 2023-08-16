Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover & other manga spoilers have been delayed

While every fan was looking forward to getting the spoilers for their favorite mangas, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, My Hero Academia, and Boruto, the saddening news of leaks being delayed emerged. Now, if you want to find out the reason for the delay, we have got your back.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were expecting early spoilers for chapter 232, while My Hero Academia and Black Clover fans were supposed to get the same for chapters 397 and 368, respectively. However, the reputed leakers on X/Twitter have revealed that they will not be able to come up with spoilers for the anticipated chapters today.

Besides these, Boruto is returning with his new adventures after four months, and Dragon Ball Super is near its monthly release, so fans are not at all happy seeing the spoilers getting delayed.

Why the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover and other mangas are getting delayed?

The spoilers for all the mangas usually start surfacing online by Tuesday or Wednesday, but we are not seeing that happening this week. It’s quite unexpected, but we have a good reason for it.

Japan is celebrating Obon festivals, with three days of continuous holidays starting from August 13 and ending on August 16. People celebrate the festival by organizing family get-togethers, where they perform the Obon dance and have a good time remembering their ancestors.

Due to the Obon festival, the local comic book stores are unable to receive physical copies of Weekly Shonen Jump Magazines. Since the leakers are yet to get their hands on the magazine, they couldn’t bring the early leaks for us today.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia leakers have updated on their respective social media accounts and said they’ll release the leaks within the next 24 hours. We can hope to get spoilers for the others, too, within the same time period.

Are the digital copies of mangas getting delayed this weekend?

Weekly Shonen Jump

Fortunately, we will get to read the much-awaited manga chapters on Manga Plus and Viz Media this weekend at the scheduled times.

Jujutsu Kaisen has already created hype with its ongoing showdown between Sukuna and Gojo, while MHA’s upcoming chapter will continue with the fight between All Might and All For One. Besides that, Black Clover will focus on the new witch Queen and Asta’s fight against the Black Bulls.

Dragon Ball Super and Boruto will, as usual, get the viewership it deserves after showing up with new chapters. So, be patient with the new chapters of your favorite manga series, as they indeed get their digital release on August 20, 2023.

