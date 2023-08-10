My Happy Marriage: What makes Miyo Saimori special?

My Happy Marriage brings a super special female character Miyo Saimori. Let’s find out what is so special about her.

My Happy Marriage’s anime adaptation has become a huge success quickly. Thanks to the awe-inspiring animation and character designs. Besides that, the light-hearted storyline also adds up to its popularity.

My Happy Marriage is set in a world where people’s social status is determined not by their money but by their supernatural abilities. However, the main female protagonist, Miyo, doesn’t possess any such ability, and due to that, she is treated as a servant by her family.

However, going by the recent episodes of the anime series, it seems Miyo is no ordinary girl, and there is definitely something that makes her special.

Miyo is as pure as the driven snow

Miyo comes with a pure heart that doesn’t think bad for anyone, be it the ones who wish ill for her. She lost her mother when she was a child, and since then, she has led the worst life.

She doesn’t have a single friend except for Kouji, who is also the only well-wisher she has. But Touji turns out to be a coward and chooses to marry Kaya (Miyo’s step-sister) at the behest of his father.

Despite this, Mio does not complain to Touji and accepts it as her fate. Even though she was never loved by her father since Kaya was born, she still didn’t stop respecting him. She also never received any presents from her family; in fact, she was sent to the Kudou family for marriage as her family believed she would get the same treatment there as well. Even after all this, she did not rebel and left the place quitely.

Miyo comes with a special ability

Since the start of the anime, we believed that Miyo is someone who doesn’t have any superhuman abilities like the other members of her family. She was always treated as inferior to Kaya as her father and stepmother also presumed the same.

Miyo’s family had reduced her self-esteem so much that she started seeing herself the way her family did. However, her life took a beautiful turn when she met Kiyoka Kudou, head of the Kudou family. Kiyoka is rumored to be a ruthless individual, but Miyo soon finds out how kind-hearted he actually is.

Several instances made Kudou believe that Miyo has some kind of supernatural abilities, but he couldn’t get any evidence proving that. Fans who have read the light novel must be aware that Miyo was born with Dream Sight and Spirit Sight ability that was sealed by her mother in order to protect her from the world in her absence. However, now as she has reached her safe place in the anime, fans can expect to see Miyo’s powers getting awakened soon.

