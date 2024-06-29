Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Is Himawari Kurama’s new jinchuriki?

In one of the most shocking moments in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Kurama reincarnates inside Himawari. But is Himawari Kurama’s new jinchuriki?

Boruto Two Blue Vortex brings back Kurama in Chapter 9. In the manga’s first part, the nine-tailed fox sacrificed himself for Naruto’s Baryon Mode. After that, we all thought Kurama was gone for good.

However, it’s already been established that tailed beasts cannot die permanently. So, although Kurama’s return has come as a shock, the possibility was always present. What’s surprising is that Himawari is the one who houses him now.

After the reveal, Himawari has already shown some incredible power. But if she wields this power as Kurama’s new jinchuriki or if it’s something else needs to be discussed.

Is Himawari Kurama’s new jinchuriki in Boruto Two Blue Vortex?

Himawari is not Kurama’s new jinchuriki. According to the nine-tailed fox, they are a single body and soul instead.

Shueisha

In Chapter 10, Kurama explains to Himawari that the kernel of his life appeared inside her after his life force was extinguished. This is an unprecedented incident in the franchise, and the nine-tailed fox confesses that he doesn’t understand it fully himself.

But one thing’s clear: Himawari isn’t his vessel. Unlike with Naruto, Kushina, and any other jinchuriki, Kurama wasn’t sealed within the girl. Instead, he was born naturally and thus is a single being. This is why Kurama appears as his younger self after his revival.

This makes Himawari one of the most enigmatic and powerful characters in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. She’s the only person – outside of the Shinju – who is a tailed beast personified. That means her already immense potential has reached new heights.

What are Himawari’s powers?

As the human form of Kurama, Himawari is currently one of the strongest characters in the series. At least, on paper. Since she’s young and hasn’t had any training with him, she can’t unleash her full potential just yet.

Shueisha

But still, she shows extraordinary abilities after she transforms into her first tailed beast mode. When she transforms, she grows sharp fangs and nails and gets markings similar to Naruto’s on her face. Her hair changes too, flowing in the air like the nine tails of Kurama.

The fact that Himawari can transform into a different form is the strongest proof of her not being a jinchuriki. If she was one, she would’ve needed extensive training like the other jinchuriki. However, the transformation comes instinctively to her since she and Kurama are the same.

Her tailed beast form grants her incredible healing abilities, much greater than that of Naruto’s. With those, she can not only heal herself instantly but can also heal the lethal injuries of others. This is seen when she cures Inojin after he’s almost killed by Jura.

Himawari’s regeneration ability is to such an extent that even Jura is surprised. When the Shinju relentlessly attacks her, she keeps healing herself constantly. And though it saves her life, it also takes an enormous amount of chakra from her. So, her healing is more of a double-edged sword, at least at this point.

The youngest Uzumaki also gets tremendous physical strength in the tailed beast form. But her strongest technique is the tailed beast bomb, a jutsu so powerful that it took Naruto completely losing himself to Kurama to use it before he mastered his power towards the end.

Himawari’s tailed beast bomb can keep up with that of Jura, who is the incarnation of the Ten-Tails. But since she’s still so new to her power, she can’t go on for long. However, given time, she’ll become a force to be reckoned with.

