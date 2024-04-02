Boruto Two Blue Vortex appears to be following controversial Himawari theory – and fans are split

The cliffhanger of Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 has fans split over a controversial Himawari theory and how it will be executed.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex, the kids have gotten older and the problems are more serious now. Naruto and Hinata are sealed by Kawaki and thought to be dead by everybody. Thanks to Eida’s Omnipotence, everyone thinks Kawaki is Naruto’s real son and Boruto is the one who killed the couple. In the midst of all these, Himawari is one character who got overlooked.

But this could change in the future as Chapter 8 hinted at Himawari getting a more significant role in the series. Two new villains, Jura and Hidari came to Konoha in search of Naruto and found Naruto’s bijuu chakra inside Himawari.

This plotline has split the fandom in two. One section of fans think this might be Himawari’s chance to shine as she could finally have significant moments and impactful fight scenes. As of yet, she’s only ever been used as a side character or a plot device. But the current storyline can change that by the arrival of Jura. Many believe Himawari may awaken some hidden power.

However, another section is doubtful whether Himawari will be given such an opportunity in the manga. According to them, the most plausible scenario is Himawari being kidnapped by Jura and Hidari, and to save her, Boruto and Kawaki will have to team up. Given the track record of the manga, they find Boruto and Kawaki will take away the spotlight once again.

“Maybe they’re gonna have a rescue arc with Hima that will result in her saving them all,” one user says on the Boruto subreddit.

“Even if she gets kidnapped or something It’s too early to assume she will have that role forever, maybe that’s what will awaken her hidden power on the contrary,” says another.

“I’m skeptical. Hima doesn’t have protagonist plot armor protecting her from getting captured and becoming yet another damsel in need of rescue can very easily lead to what I would consider worth dropping the series over,” states a contrasting opinion.

If this Himawari theory is true, it will be revealed in Boruto Part 2 Chapter 9 which will be released on April 18, 2024.