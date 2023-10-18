The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 3: Release date & spoilers

Adonis finally frees himself in the recent episode – so here are the release date and spoilers for The Kingdoms of Ruins Episode 3.

Based on a manga by Yoruhashi, The Kingdoms of Ruin is a new anime series that debuted in the Fall 2023. It is set in a world where humanity has flourished for ages thanks to the power of magic granted by the witches.

However, magic has no place in the modern world as technology dominates the power of the witches. The Redia Empire begins to hunt down the witches to eradicate magic entirely from the world. Adonis, an apprentice of the witch, watches her death at a young age and swears to get revenge for her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the recent episode, we see Adonis, who is now a grown-up, was serving a life sentence after being designated as an SS-level threat. After escaping, he meets Doroka, a witch who wishes to resurrect Chloe and needs his help. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 3.

The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 2 will be broadcast on October 21 at 1:53am JST. New episodes drop every Saturday.

It will take about half an hour for the subbed versions to be available on Crunchyroll. Check below to find the air time for the premiere episode in your time zone:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

10:30am PT

11:30am Central Time

12:30pm Eastern Time Zone

5:30pm BST

10:00pm India Standard Time

03:30am Australia

The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 3 spoilers

Crunchyroll

The Kingdoms of Ruin Episode 3 will feature Doroka’s flashback ten years from now, which is around the same time as Chloe’s death. Doroka’s friend, Mia, tells her about a machine that seals the witches’ magic away so the humans can kill them one by one. Mia tells her to find Madam Ophelia Clementine.

In the middle of the conversation, Doroka sees that Mia has already sustained severe injuries on her back. Knowing she cannot survive, Mia sacrifices herself to let Doroka escape; this is how the latter survived the witch hunt.

Article continues after ad

Back to the present, believing Doroka is dead, Adonis heads off to fight his opponents. However, the National Science Agency again planned to use the same device that resulted in the death of countless witches. Since Adonis is too strong for them, they need to seal his magic before defeating him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, the magic photon suppression device releases “nuclear photons” that cause cellular function deficiency disease in humans. Half the soldiers who participated in the witch hunt developed this disease. The enemies manage to decapacitate Adonis, who finds peace knowing he can reunite with Chloe in the afterlife. However, the surviving Witches manage to bring him back to life as more secrets begin to unveil.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.