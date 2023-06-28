Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premieres on Crunchyroll this summer

Crunchyroll is going full out this summer season with almost all the Dragon Ball movies. While the schedule until July 6 was announced earlier on, the streaming platform has decided to make yet another addition by premiering the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

The Dragon Ball franchise started as a Shueisha-published manga created by Akira Toriyama. The original Dragon Ball TV anime series premiered in 1986, and the first film was released the same year.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second Super movie. It follows Piccolo and Gohan as they confront Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, androids manufactured by the Red Ribbon Army’s remnants.

Working with Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, the most recent installment in the Dragon Ball cinematic franchise grossed $96 million worldwide, making it the 4th-highest-grossing anime film in the US. The movie kicked off in more than 100 countries, with 13 dubs and 29 subtitled languages.

Crunchyroll will be Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero from July 12

Crunchyroll recently announced the schedule of 15 Dragon Ball movies that will be available on the platform this summer. The streaming platform started adding some of the movies on June 22. However, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which was missing from the list, will be available from July 12, 2023. The movie will be available in both sub and dub versions.

For more information, visit the Crunchyroll website. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

