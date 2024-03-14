Dragon Ball Super reveals emotional Chapter 103 title after creator’s death

Chapter 103 is the first Dragon Ball Super chapter after the creator Akira Toriyama’s death – and the title will make you emotional once more.

Dragon Ball Super follows the adventures of Goku and his friends 10 years after the defeat of Majin Boo in Dragon Ball Z. Written by Akira Toriyama, Toyotarou illustrates the manga, and the sudden death of the Dragon Ball creator shocked the entire world.

Several artists and actors paid tribute to the legendary mangaka, whose work inspired countless artists. News of the mangaka’s death was revealed via the official Dragon Ball Z Twitter account.

Despite the creator’s death, the manga will release a new schedule without any delays. The title of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 has finally been revealed, and it’s incredibly emotional as it relays an underlying message regarding Toriyama’s death.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 title revealed after creator’s death

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 is titled “Inheriting the Future.”

The chapter will be released on March 21. The manga is reaching the end of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, as it has finished its portrayal of the movie’s events while also exploring the aftermath with a completely new epilogue.

With most of the chapters focusing on Gohan’s formidable new Gohan Beast form, it’s almost certain that we will see more of his power soon. The recent chapter explores one of the most intriguing epilogues ever. Goku has seen Gohan’s new forms and wants to test its strength. The chapter also features Goku, Gohan, and the others visiting Beerus’ planet, sparking a fight between the two as the chapter concludes.

The upcoming chapter’s title confirms that the future of the series will be passed down to Toyotarou, who will now be solely responsible for the series. On March 8, Toyotarou posted on Twitter/X: “I drew manga because I wanted to be praised by Toriyama-sensei. It was everything to me.”

Needless to say, Toyotarou has fans’ full support. One user posted: “DBS Ch103 being titled ‘Passing it on to the Future/Inheritance to the Future’ is such a beautiful title, & tho sum think it means Gohan will be the MC now, I think it’s referencing how it’s Toyotaro’s turn after Toriyama’s end. A new arc is OFFICIALLY coming, & bro will cook”

“I believe Dragon Ball is in good hands now. I hope Toyotarou does his best because the future of Dragon Ball is in his hands,” shared another.